UEFA Nations League A
Parken
How to watch today's Denmark vs Portugal Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Denmark and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark will take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final at the Parken Stadium on Thursday.

Denmark are winless in their last four games, whereas Portugal are unbeaten in their last five games. Portugal are unbeaten in the competition so far and will be confident of keeping that run intact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denmark vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denmark vs Portugal kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff
Parken

The match will be played at the Parken Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Denmark vs Portugal Probable lineups

DenmarkHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestPOR
1
K. Schmeichel
13
P. Dorgu
2
J. Andersen
25
Rasmus Nissen
3
J. Vestergaard
21
M. Hjulmand
15
C. Noergaard
10
C. Eriksen
14
M. Damsgaard
8
G. Isaksen
19
J. Wind
1
D. Costa
3
R. Dias
4
A. Silva
19
N. Mendes
5
D. Dalot
17
R. Leao
18
P. Neto
15
J. Neves
8
B. Fernandes
23
Vitinha
7
C. Ronaldo

4-2-3-1

PORAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Riemer

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Martinez

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Denmark team news

Denmark enter the upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Portugal with a solid squad under the guidance of coach Brian Riemer. The team will rely on experienced players like captain Kasper Schmeichel, Christian Eriksen, and Joakim Mæhle to lead the charge.

However, injuries have been a concern in recent months, with right-back Alexander Bah and midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg missing previous matches due to fitness issues. Joachim Andersen's availability is also uncertain after prior injury setbacks.

Denmark will look to bounce back from their inconsistent form in recent tournaments, including their elimination in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, and will aim to capitalize on their home advantage.

Portugal team news

Portugal come into this match with a strong lineup that includes key players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva. Ronaldo continues to be a pivotal figure for the team, holding the record for most international goals.

Portugal has shown attacking prowess in recent fixtures but has struggled with defensive consistency at times. Coach Roberto Martínez will aim to build on their positive performances at Euro 2024, where they reached the knockout stages. With no major injuries or suspensions reported recently, Portugal is expected to field a full-strength squad as they seek to secure a vital win in the Nations League.

Form

DEN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

DEN

Last 5 matches

POR

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

