CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 1 Oct 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago will kick off at Oct 1, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago is available to watch live in the United States on FS2, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Curacao host Trinidad and Tobago in the CONCACAF Nations League, with both sides in contrasting form as the group stage continues.

Curacao come into this fixture riding a wave of momentum. Back-to-back wins in the Nations League, including a commanding 6-1 victory over Nicaragua, have lifted them to the top of Group A and underlined just how far this side has come. Their World Cup experience over the summer, though difficult, gave the squad exposure to elite-level football that is now showing in their domestic competition performances.

Trinidad and Tobago arrive in a far more difficult position. The Soca Warriors have lost their last two Nations League matches and sit at the foot of the group standings. A 3-2 defeat to Haiti and a 1-2 loss to the Dominican Republic have piled pressure on the squad heading into this fixture.

Curacao have built their modern identity from a blend of local talent and players developed within the Dutch football system, and that pedigree has been on display in recent weeks. Their attacking output across their last five matches tells a compelling story of a side growing in confidence.

For Trinidad and Tobago, this is a match they cannot afford to lose. The Soca Warriors have a proud history in Caribbean football, but their current Nations League campaign demands an urgent response if they are to avoid finishing bottom of the group.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this CONCACAF Nations League fixture live.

How to watch Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Curacao have not confirmed their starting lineup or reported any injuries or suspensions going into the match. Trinidad and Tobago are similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. Further information on both squads is expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Curacao arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five matches while drawing one and losing one. Their most recent outing was a 6-1 demolition of Nicaragua in the CONCACAF Nations League, and they followed that with a 3-4 win away at Costa Rica. Their only defeats in that run came at the World Cup, where they lost 7-1 to Germany and 0-2 to Ivory Coast, with a goalless draw against Ecuador sandwiched in between. Across those five matches, Curacao scored 14 goals and conceded 12, reflecting a side capable of both attacking output and defensive vulnerability.

Trinidad and Tobago have struggled for results, losing all five of their most recent matches. Their latest defeat was a 1-2 loss to the Dominican Republic in the Nations League, compounding a 3-2 reverse against Haiti days earlier. Prior to the Nations League campaign, they suffered heavy friendly defeats, including a 5-0 loss to the Republic of Korea and a 3-0 defeat to Russia. Trinidad and Tobago failed to win any of their last five matches, conceding 13 goals in the process.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides met most recently in October 2025, when Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago drew 1-1 in World Cup qualification. That followed a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Looking back across the last four meetings, Curacao hold the stronger record, with their 5-3 Nations League win in October 2023 the standout result in the series. Trinidad and Tobago's only win in that span came in the earlier 2023 Nations League meeting, a 1-0 home victory.

Standings

A Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Curacao CUW 2 2 0 0 10 4 +6 6 W W 2 Haiti HAI 2 2 0 0 5 2 +3 6 W W 3 Dominican Republic DOM 2 2 0 0 5 3 +2 6 W W 4 Trinidad and Tobago T/T 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 0 L L 5 Costa Rica CRC 2 0 0 2 3 6 -3 0 L L 6 Nicaragua NIC 2 0 0 2 3 9 -6 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation

In CONCACAF Nations League Group A, Curacao currently sit in first place while Trinidad and Tobago are fourth, making this a fixture with significant implications for both sides' standing in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Curacao vs Trinidad and Tobago today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: