How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs West Ham pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will take on West Ham in a pre-season friendly at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams are heading into their fourth friendly match of this pre-season and will be focused on providing much-needed minutes for their key players. Both teams faced Wolves in their last game - Palace beat them 3-1 and West Ham suffered a 1-3 defeat.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm EST Venue: Raymond James Stadium

The match will be played at the Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 7 pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace signed Ismaila Sarr as Michael Olise's replacement, but he is not yet ready to make his debut for the club.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is participating in the Olympics with France, and Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma are still on holiday after Colombia's Copa America campaign. England trio Adam Wharton, Marc Guehi, and Eberechi Eze are also unavailable.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Holding, Riad; Clyne, Hughes, Schlupp, Mitchell; Kamada, Ayew; Edouard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Henderson, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Riad Midfielders: França, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Doucouré, Ahamada Forwards: Ayew, Édouard, Rak-Sakyi, Sarr

West Ham team news

West Ham recently welcomed back Brazilian playmaker Lucas Paqueta to the camp, but he is unlikely to play as he regains fitness after the Copa America.

Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez is also ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Kilman, Cresswell; Soucek, Potts, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Antonio, Guilherme.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabiański, Areola, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Palmieri, Kilman Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Paquetá, Bowen, Souček, Guilherme, Irving Forwards: Antonio, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 Crystal Palace 5 - 2 West Ham United Premier League 03/12/23 West Ham United 1 - 1 Crystal Palace Premier League 29/04/23 Crystal Palace 4 - 3 West Ham United Premier League 06/11/22 West Ham United 1 - 2 Crystal Palace Premier League 01/01/22 Crystal Palace 2 - 3 West Ham United Premier League

