How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will take on Atlas in the Liga MX opener at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

Cruz Azul topped the league standings in the Apertura but eventually lost the title to Club America in the Liguilla.

Atlas finished 10th last time out and will be looking for a much better run in the Clausura.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be live on Fubo, DirecTV, Univision, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cruz Azul vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday. For fans in the US, kick-off will be at 10.05 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cruz Azul team news

Veteran forward Ángel Sepúlveda delivered a strong performance during the 2024 Apertura season, netting 10 goals in 21 appearances across both the regular season and playoffs. Since joining Los Celestes, the 33-year-old has accumulated an impressive tally of 19 goals in all competitions.

Georgios Giakoumakis stands out as another significant scoring threat within a squad that has no fresh injury worries ahead of the season opener.

Atlas team news

Uroš Đurđević, who is seeking his first Liga MX goal, will be expected to contribute offensively. Additionally, Matías Cóccaro, arriving on loan from MLS side CF Montréal, aims to make a strong impact during the 2025 Clausura campaign.

No injury concerns are being reported in the Atlas camp.

