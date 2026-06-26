Today's game between Croatia and Ghana will kick-off at Jun 27, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Croatia vs Ghana are listed below. In the United States, English-language coverage airs on FS1 and Fox One, while Spanish-language viewers can watch on Telemundo and UNIVERSO. Fubo and Peacock also carry the match for those who prefer to live stream.

Croatia and Ghana meet at Philadelphia Stadium on June 27 in a Group L finale that will determine who advances to the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zlatko Dalic's side arrive in Philadelphia having recovered from a 4-2 opening defeat to England with a 1-0 win over Panama. Three points leave the Vatreni in third place, and Luka Modric and company know that only a victory gives them full control of their knockout fate.

Ghana enter this match in the stronger position. Carlos Queiroz's side beat Panama 1-0 before holding England to a goalless draw in Foxborough — a result that left Queiroz furious over what he called a clear penalty and red card that VAR failed to award. Four points and a clean defensive record through two matches put the Black Stars second in the group.

The math is straightforward for Ghana: avoid defeat and they advance. For Croatia, the margin for error is gone.

Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, and Antoine Semenyo lead a Ghana attack that has been disciplined and dangerous in equal measure. Queiroz has built a side that concedes little and punishes on the counter, and Croatia's midfield — for all of Modric's class — will need to find a way through.

With both teams knowing exactly what is at stake, this Group L decider in Philadelphia promises to be tense and direct. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia vs Ghana live.

How to watch Croatia vs Ghana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Zlatko Dalic names a projected XI that includes Dominik Livakovic in goal, with a back four of Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, and Marin Pongracic. Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic anchor the midfield alongside Martin Baturina and Marco Pasalic, with Luka Modric operating in his familiar role. Petar Musa leads the line. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Croatia at this stage.

Carlos Queiroz selects a projected XI built around Benjamin Asare in goal, a back four of Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Marvin Senaya, with Kwasi Sibo and Thomas Partey in central midfield. Caleb Yirenkyi provides width alongside Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo, with Jordan Ayew leading the attack. Ghana also report no injuries or suspensions. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Croatia head into this match with a W-L-W-L-L record across their last five outings, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Panama at the World Cup on June 23, which steadied the ship after a 4-2 defeat to England in their tournament opener. Pre-tournament friendlies produced mixed returns, including a 2-1 win over Slovenia but defeats to Belgium (2-0) and Brazil (3-1).

Ghana's last five matches show a record of W-D-D-L-L. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with England on June 23, a result that followed a 1-0 victory over Panama in their World Cup opener. The Black Stars have not conceded a single goal in two tournament matches. Earlier friendly results included a 1-1 draw with Wales, a 2-0 loss to Mexico, and a 2-1 defeat to Germany.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data from the last five meetings between Croatia and Ghana is available in the current dataset.

Standings

In Group L, Croatia currently sit third while Ghana are second ahead of this final group-stage fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Croatia vs Ghana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: