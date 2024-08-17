How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs NYCFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will face New York City in the quarter-final of the Leagues Cup at the Lower.com Field on Saturday.

The Crew have won three games in a row and will be confident of another excellent display in the Leagues Cup this weekend. New York have only lost one out of their last five games and will be hoping they can get to the semi-final as well. It should be an exciting contest for the fans of both clubs.

Columbus Crew vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Taha Habroune has returned to the Crew squad and is available for selection once again.

Evan Bush is the only player currently sidelined due to an injury and he will play no part in the quarter-final fixture.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Zawadzki, Matan; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Ramirez

New York City FC team news

New York City will continue to be without the injured Andres Perea, Malachi Jones and Talles Magno for this clash.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/06/24 New York City 2 - 3 Columbus Crew MLS 09/07/23 Columbus Crew 1 - 1 New York City MLS 18/06/23 New York City 1 - 1 Columbus Crew MLS 07/08/22 Columbus Crew 3 - 2 New York City MLS 15/05/22 New York City 2 - 0 Columbus Crew MLS

