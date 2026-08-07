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Leagues Cup
team-logoColumbus Crew
team-logoPachuca
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Watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Columbus Crew vs Pachuca
Columbus Crew
Pachuca
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Columbus Crew and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Pachuca will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Columbus Crew and Pachuca meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to build on a winning start to the continental competition against a Mexican club that has endured a turbulent run of results.

Laurent Courtois's side opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Atlas, a result that provided a welcome boost after a mixed stretch in MLS. The Crew drew 2-2 with Inter Miami and beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 in the league, though a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC showed there are still questions to answer about their consistency.

Coming into this fixture, the Crew are also adjusting to the departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who has completed a move to English Championship club Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to $7.5 million. It is a significant loss on the flank, and Courtois will need to find solutions.

Pachuca arrive in Columbus under real pressure. Benjamin Mora's side lost their Leagues Cup opener 3-1 to FC Cincinnati and have dropped three of their last five Liga MX matches, going down 1-0 to Leon and 2-1 to Queretaro in back-to-back defeats. The only bright spot in that run was a 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional.

The contrast in form makes this a fixture the Crew will feel they can control. Pachuca, however, carry the experience of a club that has competed at the highest level in CONCACAF and will not concede the game easily.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew vs Pachuca lineups

4-4-2
Columbus Crew crest
Columbus Crew
COL
Formation
Pachuca crest
Pachuca
PAC
4-4-2
28P. Schulte18M. Amundsen4R. Camacho31S. Moreira12C. Ruvalcaba50T. Karumanchi16T. Habroune23M. Farsi20A. Gomes10B. Mendez8D. Gazdag25C. Moreno2S. Barreto22A. Mozo6M. Isais4Eduardo Bauermann16C. Rivera10E. Montiel29Kenedy11O. Idrissi9A. Alcaraz23J. Rondon
Pachuca crest
Pachuca
PAC
4-4-2
Columbus Crew

Starting XI

Pachuca

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Courtois
  • B. Mora

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. The club has also recently navigated the departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who has completed his transfer to Middlesbrough, leaving a gap on the flank that Courtois must address. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Pachuca head coach Benjamin Mora similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

COL

COL - Form

BUR
D1-1
NYC
L1-2
CIN
W2-1
MIA
D2-2
ATL
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
PAC

PAC - Form

CUN
L1-0
CUN
W0-3
QFC
L1-2
LEO
L1-0
CIN
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last four competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup on August 4, following a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami in MLS. Before that, they beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 and lost 2-1 to New York City FC. Across their last five outings, including a 1-1 friendly draw with Burnley, the Crew have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Pachuca have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup on August 4, which followed consecutive Liga MX losses to Leon, 1-0, and Queretaro, 2-1. A 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional stands as their standout result in this run, though Mora's side have conceded in each of their last four games.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Columbus CrewDrawPachuca
0
0
1
CONCACAF Champions Cup
Pachuca badge
Pachuca
PAC
3
Columbus Crew badge
Columbus Crew
COL
0
FT
0Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals1/1
Both teams scored0/1


The only available meeting between these two clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on June 2, 2024, when Pachuca beat Columbus Crew 3-0 at home. That result represents the sole head-to-head data point between the sides, with Pachuca taking the win on that occasion.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
211032+14
D
W
5
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
6
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
7
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
8
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
9
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
10
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
11
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
12
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
13
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
110021+13
W
15
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
16
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
17
LeonLeonLEO
110010+13
W
18
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
19
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
20
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
201112-11
D
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
25
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
26
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
27
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
28
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-08T03:18:42.000Z

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Columbus Crew sit fifth while Pachuca are placed 26th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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