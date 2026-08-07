Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 7 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Columbus Crew and Pachuca will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Columbus Crew vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Columbus Crew and Pachuca meet in the Leagues Cup, with the MLS side looking to build on a winning start to the continental competition against a Mexican club that has endured a turbulent run of results.

Laurent Courtois's side opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Atlas, a result that provided a welcome boost after a mixed stretch in MLS. The Crew drew 2-2 with Inter Miami and beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 in the league, though a 2-1 defeat to New York City FC showed there are still questions to answer about their consistency.

Coming into this fixture, the Crew are also adjusting to the departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who has completed a move to English Championship club Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to $7.5 million. It is a significant loss on the flank, and Courtois will need to find solutions.

Pachuca arrive in Columbus under real pressure. Benjamin Mora's side lost their Leagues Cup opener 3-1 to FC Cincinnati and have dropped three of their last five Liga MX matches, going down 1-0 to Leon and 2-1 to Queretaro in back-to-back defeats. The only bright spot in that run was a 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional.

The contrast in form makes this a fixture the Crew will feel they can control. Pachuca, however, carry the experience of a club that has competed at the highest level in CONCACAF and will not concede the game easily.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. The club has also recently navigated the departure of wingback Max Arfsten, who has completed his transfer to Middlesbrough, leaving a gap on the flank that Courtois must address. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Pachuca head coach Benjamin Mora similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it becomes available.

Form

Columbus Crew have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last four competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup on August 4, following a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami in MLS. Before that, they beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 and lost 2-1 to New York City FC. Across their last five outings, including a 1-1 friendly draw with Burnley, the Crew have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Pachuca have won one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup on August 4, which followed consecutive Liga MX losses to Leon, 1-0, and Queretaro, 2-1. A 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional stands as their standout result in this run, though Mora's side have conceded in each of their last four games.





Head-to-Head Record





The only available meeting between these two clubs came in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on June 2, 2024, when Pachuca beat Columbus Crew 3-0 at home. That result represents the sole head-to-head data point between the sides, with Pachuca taking the win on that occasion.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Columbus Crew sit fifth while Pachuca are placed 26th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: