How to watch today's Colombia Women vs Canada Women Summer Olympics game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Olympics match between Colombia and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Canada in the group stage of the Olympics at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday.

Colombia are currently leading the group standings and need at least a point to confirm their ticket to the quarter-final. Canada won their first two games but their points were deducted and hence, this is a must-win clash for the team.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Canada kick-off time

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET Venue: Allianz Riviera

The match will be played at the Allianz Riviera on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Colombia vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, Peacock and DirecTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez is expected to rejoin Colombia's starting lineup after completing a one-match suspension.

Ilana Izquierdo, who played in the win over New Zealand, is likely to keep her spot for the final group match.

Colombia possible XI: Tapia; C Arias, D Arias, Carabali, Vanegas; Restrepo, Izquierdo; Usme, Santos, Caicedo; Ramirez.

Canada team news

Canada are likely to be missing Jayde Riviere, who has sat out the first two games due to an ankle injury. There are no other fresh injury concerns for the team ahead of their final group game.

Canada Women possible XI: Sheridan; Rose, Gilles, Buchanan; Lawrence, Quinn, Fleming, Awujo, Carle; Leon, Huitema.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, D'Angelo Defenders: Buchanan, Riviere, Lawrence, Rose, Gilles, Carle Midfielders: Quinn, Grosso, Awujo, Fleming Forwards: Viens, Lacasse, Huitema, Leon, Prince, Becky

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23/07/15 Colombia 1 - 0 Canada Pan American Games 10/07/12 Canada 1 - 0 Colombia Friendly 26/10/11 Colombia 1 - 2 Canada Pan American Games

