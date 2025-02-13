How to watch today's Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Colombia U20 and Chile U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Chile in the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Olimpico Nacional Brigido Iriarte Stadium on Thursday.

Chile are rock bottom in the group standings of the final stage of the competition. They are winless in three games and will find it difficult to challenge Colombia who are ambitious. They will still qualify for the 2025 U20 World Cup as hosts.

Colombia have only managed to win one game so far but they have the chance to grab a ticket to the World Cup by finishing in the top four.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olimpico Nacional Brigido Iriarte Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U20 team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Colombia camp ahead of their fourth game in the final stage.

They have the opportunity to climb up the table with a win here, but only if the top two drop points.

Chile U20 team news

Chile are out of the running in this final stage as they are bottom of the standings but they have still qualified for World Cup as hosts.

With no injury concerns to deal with, the team will look to experiment with their starting lineup for this game.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COL Last match CHL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Chile U20 0 - 1 Colombia U20 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

