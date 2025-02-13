+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
South American Youth Football Championship
team-logo
team-logo
watch on VIX
GOAL

How to watch today's Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South American Youth Football ChampionshipColombia U20 vs Chile U20Colombia U20Chile U20

How to watch the South American Youth Football Championship match between Colombia U20 and Chile U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will take on Chile in the U20 Copa Sudamericano at the Olimpico Nacional Brigido Iriarte Stadium on Thursday.

Chile are rock bottom in the group standings of the final stage of the competition. They are winless in three games and will find it difficult to challenge Colombia who are ambitious. They will still qualify for the 2025 U20 World Cup as hosts.

Colombia have only managed to win one game so far but they have the chance to grab a ticket to the World Cup by finishing in the top four.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Colombia U20 vs Chile U20 kick-off time

crest
South American Youth Football Championship - CONMEBOL Championship U20 Final Group

The match will be played at the Olimpico Nacional Brigido Iriarte Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia U20 team news

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Colombia camp ahead of their fourth game in the final stage.

They have the opportunity to climb up the table with a win here, but only if the top two drop points.

Chile U20 team news

Chile are out of the running in this final stage as they are bottom of the standings but they have still qualified for World Cup as hosts.

With no injury concerns to deal with, the team will look to experiment with their starting lineup for this game.

Form

COL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

CHL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

COL

Last match

CHL

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement