How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers welcome Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres to American Family Field on Saturday in the second game of a weekend set.
San Diego (35-26, 15-16 on the road) has been riding a wave of momentum, going unbeaten in their last four series. The Padres rattled off three consecutive series wins before earning a hard-fought split against the San Francisco Giants, dropping the final two games after opening with back-to-back victories.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee (34-29, 18-10 at home) has been even more consistent of late, going five straight series without suffering a loss. The Brewers recently swept both the Red Sox and Phillies, edged the Guardians, split with Pittsburgh, and took a series over Baltimore, proving they're not just winning—they're winning against playoff-caliber opponents.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: FOX
- Local TV Channel: FDSWI and SDPA
- Streaming service: Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time
The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
|Date
|Saturday, June 7, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT
|Venue
|American Family Field
|Location
|Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Streaming the game with a VPN
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players
Milwaukee Brewers team news
San Diego Padres team news
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres Series info
Game 3
|Date
|Sunday, June 8, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|1:05 pm ET
|Starting Pitcher (Reds)
|Aaron Civale
|Starting Pitcher (Brewers)
|Ryan Bergert
|TV Channel
|Roku
|Livestream
|Fubo
Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|07.06.25
|MLB
|Milwaukee Brewers
|San Diego Padres
|0 – 2
|18.03.25
|ST
|San Diego Padres
|Milwaukee Brewers
|14 – 8
|24.06.24
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Milwaukee Brewers
|2 – 6
|23.06.24
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Milwaukee Brewers
|6 – 4
|22.06.24
|MLB
|San Diego Padres
|Milwaukee Brewers
|9 – 5