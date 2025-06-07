+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers welcome Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres to American Family Field on Saturday in the second game of a weekend set.

San Diego (35-26, 15-16 on the road) has been riding a wave of momentum, going unbeaten in their last four series. The Padres rattled off three consecutive series wins before earning a hard-fought split against the San Francisco Giants, dropping the final two games after opening with back-to-back victories.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee (34-29, 18-10 at home) has been even more consistent of late, going five straight series without suffering a loss. The Brewers recently swept both the Red Sox and Phillies, edged the Guardians, split with Pittsburgh, and took a series over Baltimore, proving they're not just winning—they're winning against playoff-caliber opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: FOX
  • Local TV Channel: FDSWI and SDPA
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres: Date and First-Pitch time

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in an electrifying MLB game on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT at Great American Ball Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateSaturday, June 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:35 pm ET/4:35 pm PT
VenueAmerican Family Field
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

San Diego Padres team news

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres Series info

Game 3

DateSunday, June 8, 2025
First-Pitch Time1:05 pm ET
Starting Pitcher (Reds)Aaron Civale
Starting Pitcher (Brewers)Ryan Bergert
TV ChannelRoku
LivestreamFubo

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Diego Padres head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
07.06.25MLBMilwaukee BrewersSan Diego Padres0 – 2
18.03.25STSan Diego PadresMilwaukee Brewers14 – 8
24.06.24MLBSan Diego PadresMilwaukee Brewers2 – 6
23.06.24MLBSan Diego PadresMilwaukee Brewers6 – 4
22.06.24MLBSan Diego PadresMilwaukee Brewers9 – 5
