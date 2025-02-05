How to watch today's Cibao vs Chivas CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cibao and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cibao will take on Chivas in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the Cibao Stadium on Thursday.

Having won four out of their last five games, Cibao will be hopeful they can make the home advantage work. The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win and are winless in their last four games across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cibao vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FS2 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cibao vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Cibao FC

The match will be played at the Cibao Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cibao team news

Cibao have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Chivas on Thursday.

They will be looking to deliver a strong performance using the fully fit squad at the coach's disposal.

CD Guadalajara team news

Daniel Aguirre, Leonardo Sepulveda, Oscar Whalley, Victor Guzman, and Luis Olivas are sidelined with injuries.

Chivas may also be without Alan Mozo and Alan Pulido.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CIB Last 2 matches CDG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins CD Guadalajara 5 - 0 Cibao

Cibao 0 - 2 CD Guadalajara 0 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links