How to watch today's Cibao vs Chivas CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Cibao will take on Chivas in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the Cibao Stadium on Thursday.
Having won four out of their last five games, Cibao will be hopeful they can make the home advantage work. The visitors, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win and are winless in their last four games across all competitions.
How to watch Cibao vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FS2 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Cibao vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time
The match will be played at the Cibao Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
Team news & squads
Cibao team news
Cibao have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Chivas on Thursday.
They will be looking to deliver a strong performance using the fully fit squad at the coach's disposal.
CD Guadalajara team news
Daniel Aguirre, Leonardo Sepulveda, Oscar Whalley, Victor Guzman, and Luis Olivas are sidelined with injuries.
Chivas may also be without Alan Mozo and Alan Pulido.