Liga MX
Estadio Akron
How to watch today's Chivas vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCD Guadalajara vs Santos LagunaCD GuadalajaraSantos Laguna

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas Guadalajara and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will take on Santos Laguna in their Liga MX Clausura opener at the Akron Stadium on Saturday.

Chivas qualified for the play-in of the Apertura after qualifying ninth in the standings but they lost that knockout fixture. They will be hoping for an improved finish this time around.

Santos Laguna were rock bottom in the Apertura standings and will be desperate for a better display.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV, UNIVERSO, Peacock and Telemundo in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Chivas Guadalajara vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Akron

The match will be played at the Akron Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.05 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chivas Guadalajara team news

José Castillo has been a standout performer for Guadalajara since his arrival, excelling in both defensive responsibilities and contributing effectively to the attack. He will be the player to watch out for at the start of the Clausura as well.

There are no injury concerns in the squad ahead of the league opener.

Santos Laguna team news

Santos Laguna need a desperate push at the start of the season and avoid dropping too many points. They will be looking to avoid a bottom-placed finish once again and will be glad to have a fully fit roster to choose from in the opening game.

Form

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

CDG

Last 5 matches

SAN

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

