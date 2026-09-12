Premier League - Game Week 4 12 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Hull City will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 10:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Chelsea vs Hull City in the United States are listed below.

Chelsea host Hull City at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture that arrives at an intriguing moment for both clubs. Xabi Alonso's side sit fourth in the table and are building momentum, while Hull City, placed third, travel to London looking to back up their own strong start to the season.

Chelsea come into this match off the back of a dramatic Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, where they scored six second-half goals to overturn a deficit and win 6-3. That result followed a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, giving the picture a mixed texture that Alonso will be keen to sharpen.

Pedro Neto has been central to Chelsea's attacking play this season and committed his future to the club by signing a long-term contract extension through 2032. The Portugal winger's form under Alonso has been a consistent bright spot, and he will be expected to cause problems for Hull's defence.

Hull arrive at Stamford Bridge with a point to prove after losing to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in midweek. Sergej Jakirovic's team beat Manchester United 2-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season and drew 0-0 with Aston Villa, showing they are capable of grinding out results against top opposition.

The two clubs met in the FA Cup in February, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull's ground. Hull were fined £30,000 and had three supporters banned following discriminatory chanting during that fixture, and the club have issued a warning to fans ahead of this rematch.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Hull City live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Hull City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso names a projected XI that includes Emiliano Martinez in goal, with Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, and Maxence Lacroix in defence. Reece James, Jorrel Hato, Romeo Lavia, and Pedro Neto feature in midfield, with Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, and Joao Pedro leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side.

Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic is without a number of players. Jack Butland, Darko Gyabi, Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Hidemasa Morita, and Ilyas Ansah are all listed as injured. The projected XI features Konstantinos Tzolakis in goal, with Semi Ajayi, Nobel Mendy, and John Egan in defence, and Oli McBurnie leading the line.

Form

Chelsea have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run. Their most recent outing was a 6-3 Carabao Cup win over Leeds United, a result that followed a 2-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal. The Blues also beat Brighton 4-3 and won away at Fulham 3-2 during this stretch, scoring 18 goals in total across five matches and conceding 11. Three of those five results came in league play, giving them a varied but productive recent record.

Hull City have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, though they drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the Premier League before that. A 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester United on August 22 stands as their standout result, and they have scored four goals while conceding three across their five-match run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the FA Cup in February 2026, when Chelsea won 4-0 at Hull City's ground. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won all five, scoring 12 goals and conceding one. Hull have not beaten Chelsea in any of the matches covered by this dataset.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea are currently fourth and Hull City are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Hull City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: