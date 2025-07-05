How to watch today's Charlotte FC vs Orlando City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC and Orlando City are set to square off for the fourth time in under a year, with Saturday's clash taking place at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

The Crown find themselves three points adrift of the Eastern Conference playoff line after falling 3-2 to Chicago Fire in their last MLS outing. Orlando, meanwhile, sit fifth in the standings but are also coming off a 2-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Charlotte FC and Orlando City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass. It will also be shown live on Fubo (try for free!), DirecTV Stream, Sling, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

MLS match between Charlotte FC and Orlando City will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:15 pm PT / 7:15 pm ET on Saturday, July 5, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads



Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte were without Nathan Byrne in Chicago due to a neck issue, while youngster Nimfasha Berchimas also missed out with a foot problem. Things won't get easier this weekend, as Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang are unavailable with the U.S. having reached the CONCACAF Gold Cup final. To add to the selection headache, Wilfried Zaha is suspended after picking up another yellow card.

Last week's scorers Pep Biel and Idan Gorno Toklomati gave Charlotte a second-half spark, but it wasn’t enough to rescue a point.

Orlando City team news

As for Orlando, Duncan McGuire missed their loss to Cincinnati due to a shoulder knock, and Joran Gerbet was sidelined with a thigh strain. Defender Alexander Freeman is also ruled out after being called up to the U.S. squad that advanced to the Gold Cup final with a 2-1 win over Guatemala.

Marco Pasalic offered a late glimmer of hope for the Lions with a goal just before the 90th minute, drawing level with Martin Ojeda atop the club’s scoring charts—both on nine goals apiece in this competition.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

