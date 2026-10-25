Liga MX - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 21:05 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and Pachuca will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 9:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for CF America vs Pachuca are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on TUDN, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

CF America host Pachuca at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds the two clubs at opposite ends of the table and heading in very different directions.

Guillermo Almada's America arrive as the division's leaders, and their recent form backs up that standing. The Águilas have won their last three Liga MX outings, including a 5-2 victory at Atlas and a 5-3 win at Leon, scoring eleven goals across those five matches and demonstrating an attacking output that few sides in the division can match.

Pachuca come into this fixture in poor form. Benjamin Mora's side have lost three of their last five Liga MX games, including defeats to Cruz Azul and Monterrey in their two most recent outings. They sit 16th in the Apertura standings and need points urgently.

The head-to-head record between these clubs offers Pachuca little encouragement. America have dominated recent meetings, and Mora's side have not beaten the Águilas in any of their last four encounters.

For America, a home win would extend their lead at the top of the Apertura table and reinforce their status as the division's strongest side. Pachuca need a result to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the lower half of the standings.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF America vs Pachuca live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch CF America vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Guillermo Almada has not confirmed a probable lineup for CF America ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Pachuca, Benjamin Mora has also not confirmed a starting XI, with no injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected ahead of the match.

Form

CF America head into this fixture in strong form, recording three wins and two draws from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing produced a 5-2 win at Atlas, and they also claimed a 5-3 victory at Leon earlier in the run. America scored fourteen goals across those five matches and conceded ten, with no defeats in the sequence.

Pachuca's recent record makes for difficult reading. Mora's side have won none of their last five Liga MX games, losing three and drawing two. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 defeat to Cruz Azul, and they also lost 1-2 to Monterrey before that. Pachuca scored nine goals across those five fixtures but conceded ten, and the run includes three consecutive defeats heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2026, when the two sides drew 0-0 at Estadio Hidalgo in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head matches, CF America hold a clear advantage, with three wins to Pachuca's one, and one match ending level. America have won back-to-back home fixtures against Pachuca, claiming 2-0 victories in both May 2025 encounters.

Standings

In the Apertura standings, CF America sit first while Pachuca are 16th, with the gap in league position giving the home side every reason for confidence and the visitors every reason for urgency.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: