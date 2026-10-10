Liga MX - Game Week 11 10 Oct 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and Monterrey will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 11:10 PM.

CF America vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

CF America host Monterrey at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. Guillermo Almada's side sit top of the Apertura standings, while Matias Almeyda's Rayados arrive needing to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half.

America come into this match in decent touch domestically. Their most recent Liga MX outing ended in a 2-4 win over Necaxa, and they drew 2-2 with CD Guadalajara before that. The Águilas have been inconsistent across all competitions, but at home in the league, they carry the confidence of a side that knows how to grind out results.

Monterrey's form tells a different story. The Rayados lost 4-2 to Atlante in their last Liga MX match, a result that underlined the defensive problems Almeyda has been working to address. Their only league win in recent weeks came against Cruz Azul, a 1-0 result that showed what they are capable of when organised.

These two clubs met as recently as September in the Leagues Cup, finishing 2-2 in a match that gave neither side a clear edge. That draw will be fresh in the memory of both squads as they prepare for a league meeting with very different stakes attached.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF America vs Monterrey live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch CF America vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America are managed by Guillermo Almada, and the club has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Monterrey head coach Matias Almeyda is also yet to name his projected XI. As with America, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the away squad at this stage. Further team news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

CF America have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-4 Liga MX victory over Necaxa, and they drew 2-2 with CD Guadalajara in the match before that. America scored 12 goals across those five games but conceded 11, reflecting an open, attack-minded side that has struggled for defensive consistency. Their three losses came against Cruz Azul, Leon, and Monterrey.

Monterrey's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three losses. The Rayados beat Cruz Azul 1-0 in Liga MX and drew 0-0 with Tigres, but lost to Atlante, Toluca, and CF America across the same run. They scored three goals and conceded eight in those five outings, a return that points to a team under pressure at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2 in the Leagues Cup on September 3, 2026, a result that counted as a win for Monterrey in that competition's context. Looking at the last five head-to-head matches, CF America have won two, Monterrey have won two, and one match ended level. America won the last Liga MX encounter between the sides 1-0 in February 2026.

Standings

CF America sit top of the Apertura table, making this a fixture between the division's pacesetters and a Monterrey side in tenth place who need points to stay in contention for the Liguilla places.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: