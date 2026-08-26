Leagues Cup - Quarter Finals 26 Aug 2026 - 22:45

Today's game between CF America and Columbus Crew will kick-off at Aug 26, 2026, 10:45 PM.

CF America vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds the rights to every Leagues Cup fixture. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CF America and Columbus Crew meet in the Leagues Cup at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Guillermo Almada's side arrive as one of the competition's standout performers. America have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, topping the Liga MX Apertura table and demonstrating the kind of consistent quality that marks them out as serious Leagues Cup contenders.

Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Liga MX win away at FC Juarez on August 22, a result that continued a productive run in domestic competition. Before that, America beat Atletico de San Luis 3-0, confirming their status as the form side in Mexican football right now.

Columbus arrive in a more difficult position. Laurent Courtois's side have lost three straight MLS matches, including a 3-2 defeat to Nashville SC on August 23 and a 1-2 loss to CF Montreal on August 19. Back-to-back-to-back defeats in league play have left the Crew 12th in the Eastern Conference and searching for answers.

The Crew did show what they are capable of in the Leagues Cup group stage, winning three from three before progressing past Club Universidad Nacional. Courtois will want that version of his side to show up here, not the one that has shipped six goals in their last two MLS outings.

This Leagues Cup knockout tie offers Columbus a chance to reset, but they face a CF America side that is operating at a level few clubs in either league can currently match. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF America vs Columbus Crew live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF America vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visitors. Further squad information for both sides will be added here as it becomes available.

Form

CF America have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at FC Juarez in Liga MX on August 22, which followed a 3-0 victory over Atletico de San Luis on August 16. America's only defeat in this run was a 1-1 draw with Austin FC in the Leagues Cup that ended their group stage campaign. They also beat Portland Timbers 3-1 and San Diego FC 3-1 in the Leagues Cup. America have scored 11 goals across these five outings and conceded just four, a record that reflects a well-organised and productive side.

Columbus Crew have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 MLS defeat to Nashville SC on August 23, which followed a 1-2 loss to CF Montreal on August 19 and a 3-1 defeat to Charlotte FC on August 15. Prior to that MLS slide, the Crew beat Club Universidad Nacional 1-1 on aggregate and defeated Pachuca 2-1 in the Leagues Cup. Columbus have scored nine goals across this five-match stretch but conceded nine, with their defensive record in league play a particular concern.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Campeones Cup on September 25, 2024, when Columbus Crew hosted CF America and the match ended 1-1. Before that, the sides met in the Leagues Cup on August 1, 2023, when CF America hosted Columbus and the Crew won 4-1. Across the two recorded meetings, Columbus hold the better overall result, though the most recent encounter ended level.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, CF America currently sit sixth while Columbus Crew are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: