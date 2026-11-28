Our betting expert expects another dominant performance from Real Madrid, with Jude Bellingham getting on the scoresheet again.

Best Predictions for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid -2 Handicap @ +100 with BetMGM

Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ +130 with BetMGM

Alaves to score under 0.5 goals @ -118 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Real Madrid to extend winning streak with a big win

Following two disappointing seasons and not a totally convincing start this term, Real Madrid look like a major force again. Jose Mourinho has found balance across the field, and he’s getting the best out of most of his star players. Los Blancos haven’t failed to win since losing the Madrid derby 2-1 against Atletico in September.

Five of Real Madrid’s last eight matches have seen them win by three goals or more. Kylian Mbappe continues to be clinical. He netted for the 19th time in club colors this season in midweek. Vinicius Junior is also starting to show more, with six goals across his past four outings for club and country.

With a tough run of away games following this match, Mourinho could opt for some light rotation here. That could mean the likes of Yan Diomande and Bernardo Silva are rested.

However, the hosts should have enough depth to see off Alaves, who average just 0.5 points per away game. Backing Real Madrid to win by three goals or more looks good as an even-money bet.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Bet 1: Real Madrid -2 Handicap @ +100 with BetMGM

Bellingham to strike again after midweek magic

After scoring one of the goals of the season against PSV, Bellingham will be brimming with confidence. The Englishman didn’t even start that game, having been rested by Mourinho. He’s sure to return for the visit of Alaves.

Bellingham has been finishing well this season in La Liga, scoring with 17% of his shots. His five-goal haul in the league is second only to Mbappe in this Real Madrid squad. The midfielder needs to strike just one more time to equal his tally from last term.

While he has credited Mourinho for his transformation, something appeared to click for Bellingham at the World Cup. He averaged a goal every 88 minutes at this summer’s tournament. Since then, the ex-Borussia Dortmund man has been at the very peak of his powers.

The 23-year-old has scored in four of his past five appearances for Real Madrid. He offers value as an anytime goalscorer bet here, with an implied probability of 44%.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Bet 2: Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ +130 with BetMGM

Alaves to misfire at the Bernabeu

Having been beaten 6-1 at Barcelona at the end of October, Alaves head to Madrid without much cause for optimism. They’ve lost each of their previous nine matches against this opposition. The Basque side have failed to score on three of their past six trips to the Bernabeu.

Alaves have been much more convincing at home than away this term. Their home record is the fifth-best in La Liga, but they remain winless on the road. Sanchez Flores’ team average only 0.67 goals per 90 minutes away.

The Vitoria-based side created just 0.54 xG at Sevilla last time out on their travels in the league. They will struggle to break down Real Madrid, who have allowed just 12.9 xG this term in the Spanish top flight. That’s the division’s best record. Backing the visitors to score under 0.5 goals looks like a smart move.

Real Madrid vs Alaves Bet 3: Alaves to score under 0.5 goals @ -118 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid are going well in both domestic and European competitions right now. They recorded a 10th straight win overall with a 5-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night.

Los Blancos still have ground to make up on leaders Barcelona in La Liga. They survived a scare last weekend, but Carlos Espi’s 85th-minute strike completed a 2-1 comeback win over Celta Vigo.

Alaves took 10 points from their opening four games this season. However, their form severely dipped in September and October. Quique Sanchez Flores’ team finally got back to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Deportivo A Coruna last weekend.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius, Mbappe

Alaves expected lineup: Sivera, Tenaglia, Koski, Jonny, Perez, Ibanez, Blanco, Guevara, Rebbach, Boye, Martinez