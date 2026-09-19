Liga MX - Game Week 9 19 Sept 2026 - 23:15 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and CD Guadalajara will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 11:15 PM.

CF America vs CD Guadalajara is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CF America host CD Guadalajara at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Guillermo Almada's side come into this match under pressure after a difficult recent run. America have lost three of their last five matches, including a 4-3 defeat to Cruz Azul in their most recent Liga MX outing, a result that will have sharpened focus ahead of this home fixture.

CD Guadalajara arrive in strong form. Gabriel Milito's side have won four of their last five across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Club Universidad Nacional and a commanding 3-0 win away at Atletico de San Luis.

Chivas sit second in the Apertura standings, while America are placed third. The gap between the two is slim, and the result here could shift the picture at the top of the table.

This is a fixture with real consequences. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CF America vs CD Guadalajara live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF America vs CD Guadalajara with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Guillermo Almada has not confirmed a projected XI for CF America ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gabriel Milito has similarly yet to confirm a probable lineup for CD Guadalajara. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

CF America have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Liga MX defeat to Cruz Azul, which followed a 1-0 loss to Leon in the Leagues Cup. America's two wins in this run came against Puebla (2-0) in Liga MX and Columbus Crew (2-0) in the Leagues Cup. Almada's side scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

CD Guadalajara have won four and drawn one of their last five matches, with no losses in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Liga MX win over Club Universidad Nacional, which followed a 3-0 away victory at Atletico de San Luis. Earlier in the run, Chivas drew 1-1 with Pachuca and beat Tijuana 5-2. Milito's side scored ten goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Liga MX on February 15, 2026, when CD Guadalajara won 1-0 at home against CF America. Before that, America won 1-2 away at Guadalajara in September 2025 in Liga MX. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level. The sequence includes two CONCACAF Champions Cup meetings in March 2025, when America won 4-0 at home before Guadalajara claimed a 1-0 victory on their own ground.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CD Guadalajara sit second and CF America are placed third, meaning both clubs are in contention at the top of the standings and a win here could prove significant in the title race.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs CD Guadalajara today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: