How to watch today's Celtic vs Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Celtic will kickstart their 2024-25 Scottish Premiership season with a game against Kilmarnock at the Celtic Park on Saturday.

Celtic will be eyeing their 55th league title victory this season to equal Rangers' record. They will be confident of defending the title. It's a trophy they have won in the last three seasons.

Kilmarnock ended the previous season with one win in their last five fixtures. They will hope to start this one in a much better manner.

Celtic vs Kilmarnock kick-off time

Date: August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.30 am EST Venue: Celtic Park

The match will be played at the Celtic Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.30 am EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Kilmarnock online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Celtic might miss new signing Paulo Bernardo, who is working on his fitness after transferring from Benfica.

Maik Nawrocki has been absent from the squad for a few weeks and his availability remains uncertain.

Celtic possible XI: Schmeichel; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston

Kilmarnock team news

For the visitors, defender Joe Wright is injured and Robbie Deas is suspended for the season opener.

Oliver Bainbridge could feature for Kilmarnock following his recent loan move from Sunderland.

Kilmarnock predicted XI: McCrorie; Mayo, Lyons, Findlay, Bainbridge; McKenzie, Donnelly, Watson; Armstrong, Vassell, Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Hara, McCrorie Defenders: Mayo, Findlay, Lake Schilte Brown, Brannan, Ellis, Bainbridge Midfielders: Lyons, Armstrong, Watson, Mackay-Steven, Murray, Donnelly, Leslie, Polworth, Traynor Forwards: McKenzie, Thomas Vassell, Kennedy, Cameron, Anderson, Watkins, Wales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/05/24 Kilmarnock 0 - 5 Celtic Premiership 17/02/24 Celtic 1 - 1 Kilmarnock Premiership 10/12/23 Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Celtic Premiership 07/10/23 Celtic 3 - 1 Kilmarnock Premiership 20/08/23 Kilmarnock 1 - 0 Celtic League Cup

