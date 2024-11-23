How to watch today's Celta Vigo vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celta Vigo will take on Barcelona in the La Liga at the Abanca Balaidos on Saturday.

Barcelona lost to Real Sociedad in their last league outing. That was just their second loss of the season and came after seven consecutive wins. They will be confident of bouncing right back into rhythm with a win here.

Celta Vigo, who are 11th in the standings, will be hoping they can cause an upset this weekend and reduce Barcelona's six-point lead at the top.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+ and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Celta Vigo vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Abanca Balaidos

The match will be played at the Abanca Balaidos on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Celta Vigo team news

Luca de la Torre, Jailson, and Sergio Carreira remain doubtful for Celta Vigo.

They have no new injury concerns reported, and their starting lineup is expected to be largely unchanged.

Barcelona team news

For Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski participated in training on Thursday and is poised to lead the attack.

Ferran Torres has also returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury. However, Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal, Eric Garcia, Marc-André ter Stegen, Marc Bernal, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araújo remain sidelined.

