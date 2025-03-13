How to watch today's Cavalier vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cavalier SC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cavalier will take on Inter Miami in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 at Independence Park on Thursday.

Lionel Messi's team is chasing their fifth win in a row across all competitions and will be confident of winning this second-leg tie as well. They won the first leg 2-0, with Luis Suarez also involved in the scoresheet.

How to watch Cavalier vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US, including Fubo, FS2 and VIX. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Independence Park

The match will be played at Independence Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 7 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cavalier SC team news

Cavalier have no reported injury concerns heading into this matchup, giving them a full squad to choose from as they aim to challenge Miami at home.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami will be without Marcelo Weigandt, Robert Taylor, and Fafa Picault, who are all sidelined with hamstring injuries. Defender Maximiliano Falcón is also unavailable due to a quadriceps issue.

Lionel Messi is likely to feature in this game, but it could be off the bench.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CAS Last match MIA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Inter Miami CF 2 - 0 Cavalier SC 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

