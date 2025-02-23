How to watch today's Cagliari vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After getting knocked out of European competition this week, Juventus will need to shift their focus back to Serie A on Sunday evening. Their pursuit of a top-four spot continues with a crucial trip to face Cagliari.

Thiago Motta's side have been a puzzle of inconsistency and frustration this season. Just when it seemed like they were turning a corner, their hopes were dashed by an early exit from the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

For the hosts, the season has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, with alternating streaks of wins and losses. Currently, they're enjoying a two-game unbeaten run and have secured victories in two of their last three home fixtures. However, their record against Serie A's elite leaves much to be desired, as they’ve fallen short in all five home matches against top-six opponents.

In Serie A, Juve have found some solid footing and reaped rewards from their January transfer business. Yet, their tendency to drop points against lower-tier sides remains a concern. Their impressive head-to-head record against Cagliari could, however, serve as extra motivation to claim all three points this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cagliari vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free-trial now).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cagliari vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Unipol Domus

The Serie A match between Cagliari and Juventus will be played at Sardegna Arena in Cagliari, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/11:45 am PT on Sunday, February 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cagliari team news

Midfielder Gianluca Gaetano could make a full return to action for Cagliari this weekend, though manager Davide Nicola seems content with last week’s starting lineup and is likely to stick with the same eleven. Injury concerns for Yerry Mina and Zito Luvumbo have eased, but Gaetano remains a doubt due to a lingering knee issue.

Juventus team news

As for Juventus, Renato Veiga was forced off early in Eindhoven with a hamstring injury and will be assessed over the coming weeks. In his absence, Lloyd Kelly is expected to step into the heart of defence. Meanwhile, Andrea Cambiaso is also struggling with fitness but may be forced to play through the pain due to Juve’s growing injury list.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links