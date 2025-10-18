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Premier League
team-logoBrighton
The American Express Community Stadium
team-logoNewcastle United
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Brighton vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brightonface Newcastle United at the American Express Stadium on Friday in a Premier League clash with both sides sitting close mid-table and looking to secure their third win of the season.

Brighton come into the match after a 1-1 away draw against Wolves, showing a mixed form pattern this season with two wins and two losses from seven games.  

Newcastle United arrive on the back of a 2-0 home win against Nottingham Forest but have struggled away from home with recent goalless draws at Leeds and Bournemouth. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, UNIVERSO, USA Network, DirecTV and Sling TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Newcastle United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Brighton vs Newcastle United lineups

BrightonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
B. Verbruggen
6
J. van Hecke
27
M. Wieffer
24
F. Kadioglu
5
C
L. Dunk
10
G. Rutter
25
D. Gomez
17
C. Baleba
11
Y. Minteh
26
Y. Ayari
18
D. Welbeck
1
N. Pope
4
S. Botman
2
K. Trippier
12
M. Thiaw
33
D. Burn
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
39
C
B. Guimaraes
27
N. Woltemade
10
A. Gordon
20
A. Elanga

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

BHA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

NEW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Brighton team news

Brighton will once again be without Jack Hinshelwood, Adam Webster and Solly March, who are all sidelined with ankle and knee issues.

There are also fitness concerns over Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma, with both facing late tests on calf and foot problems, respectively.

Newcastle United team news

Eddie Howe’s side are missing Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall due to knee and thigh injuries.

Meanwhile, Jacob Ramsey is rated doubtful after sustaining a foot issue and will be assessed closer to kick-off.

Form

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

BHA

Last 5 matches

NEW

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

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