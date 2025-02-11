How to watch today's Brest vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Brest and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brest will take on PSG in the first leg of the Champions League knockout-phase play-offs at the Municipal du Roudourou Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams are on 13 points in the tournament - the hosts are 18th and the visitors are 15th in the standings.

PSG are unbeaten in the league but they have failed to carry that form into the Champions League. Against fellow Ligue 1 competitors though, the French champions will be confident of getting what would be their fifth in a row across all competitions.

How to watch Brest vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, DirecTV, UniMas, TUDN and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Brest vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Municipal du Roudourou

The match will be played at the Municipal du Roudourou Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brest team news

As for Brest, Bradley Locko remains sidelined with a leg injury, while Karamoko Dembele is dealing with a muscle issue.

Midfielder Jonas Martin is also nursing a muscular problem and is unlikely to be available.

PSG team news

PSG confirmed that both Warren Zaire-Emery and fellow youngster Ibrahim Mbaye are undergoing treatment for ankle sprains.

Aside from their absence, the French champions have no other injury concerns ahead of their short trip to the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

January arrival Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is expected to make his Champions League debut in this fixture.

