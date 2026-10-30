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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoNottingham Forest
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Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Premier League soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Brentford vs Nottingham Forest
Brentford
Nottingham Forest
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Gtech Community Stadium

Today's game between Brentford and Nottingham Forest will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 11:00 AM.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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USA Network

USA Network

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UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Sling TV

Sling TV

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Brentford host Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs. The Bees sit sixth in the table, while Forest find themselves deep in the relegation places and badly in need of a result.

Keith Andrews's Brentford come into this match having exited the Carabao Cup at the hands of Sunderland, losing 3-2 at the Stadium of Light after leading going into the final stages. Their league form, though, has been solid enough to keep them in the upper half of the table, and home advantage should suit a side that has shown real quality in patches this season.

Nottingham Forest arrive at a difficult moment. Oliver Glasner's side have gone 10 Premier League matches without a win, a run that has dragged them into the bottom three. A 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town was the most recent evidence of a team struggling to convert chances and close out games.

Off the pitch, Forest have faced further disruption. Morgan Gibbs-White's home was burgled earlier this week, with his fiancee issuing a public warning on social media after confirming the property was targeted while the family were away. The midfielder is expected to be available despite the unsettling circumstances.

For Brentford, Dango Ouattara's equaliser at Hull City last weekend demonstrated the cutting edge that Andrews can call upon from his forward line. Igor Thiago has also been involved in recent attacking play, and the Bees will fancy their chances against a Forest backline that has struggled for consistency.

This is a fixture that could define the early-season trajectory for both clubs. Forest cannot afford another dropped points, while Brentford will want to press their case for a top-half finish. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Formation
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3-4-2-1
C. KelleherC. KelleherS. van den BergS. van den BergK. Lewis-PotterK. Lewis-PotterM. KayodeM. KayodeK. AjerK. AjerD. OuattaraD. OuattaraM. SangareM. SangareK. SchadeK. SchadeA. HickeyA. HickeyM. JensenM. JensenI. ThiagoI. ThiagoM. SelsM. SelsN. MilenkovicN. MilenkovicMurilloMurilloJ. CunhaJ. CunhaD. MunozD. MunozL. NetzL. NetzJ. McAteeJ. McAteeM. Gibbs-WhiteM. Gibbs-WhiteD. NdoyeD. NdoyeX. SchlagerX. SchlagerL. DelapL. Delap
Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
NFO
4-2-3-1
Brentford

Starting XI

Nottingham Forest

Manager

  • K. Andrews
  • O. Glasner

Keith Andrews names a projected XI that includes Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, with Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter, Michael Kayode and Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer in defence. Dango Ouattara, Mamadou Sangare, Kevin Schade, Aaron Hickey and Mathias Jensen are expected to support Igor Thiago in attack. Antoni Milambo and Joshua Dasilva are both unavailable through injury, while Yehor Yarmoliuk serves a suspension.

Oliver Glasner is set to line up with Matz Sels in goal behind a back four of Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Jair Cunha and Daniel Munoz. Luca Netz, James McAtee, Morgan Gibbs-White, Dan Ndoye and Xaver Schlager are named in midfield and attack, with Liam Delap leading the line. Forest are without Igor Jesus, Nicolo Savona, Neco Williams and Nicolas Dominguez through injury, and have no listed suspensions.

Form

BRE

BRE - Form

CHE
W3-0
AVL
D2-2
LIV
L1-2
HUL
D1-1
SUN
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
NFO

NFO - Form

AVL
W1-2
COV
L0-1
CRY
L3-1
ARS
L0-1
IPS
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Brentford head into this fixture with a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland, while in the Premier League they drew 1-1 at Hull City the previous weekend. The standout result in this run was a 3-0 home victory over Chelsea, which showed the quality Andrews's side can produce. Across the five matches, the Bees scored nine goals and conceded eight, pointing to a side capable of scoring but not always watertight at the back.

Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last five Premier League matches, drawing two and losing two. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town, and they also lost 0-1 to Arsenal and 3-1 to Crystal Palace in that stretch. The one bright spot was a 1-2 away win at Aston Villa earlier in the run. Forest scored three goals and conceded four across those five games, a return that reflects the difficulty Glasner's side have had turning possession and chances into points.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawNottingham Forest
2
0
3
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
3
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
0
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
3
Nottingham Forest badge
Nottingham Forest
NFO
2
FT
6Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Brentford hosted Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium and lost 0-2. Forest have the stronger recent record across the last five head-to-head fixtures, winning three of those encounters to Brentford's one, with one further match ending in a draw. Forest have scored nine goals in those five meetings compared to six for the Bees, though Brentford did claim a 3-2 win in the earliest of those fixtures back in January 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

In the Premier League table, Brentford sit sixth while Nottingham Forest are 18th, placing the visitors in the relegation zone heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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