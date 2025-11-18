How to watch today's Brazil vs France U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil will take on France in the last 16 fixture of the U17 World Cup at the Aspire Zone Pitch on Tuesday.

Brazil impressed in the group stage by topping their group with 12 goals scored and just one conceded, demonstrating their traditional flair, creativity, and mental toughness in a penalty win over Paraguay in the Round of 32. France also progressed after a solid but less consistent group phase, showcasing tactical discipline and technical skill but facing challenges in maintaining possession and finishing.

Brazil U17 vs France U17 kick-off time

The match will be played at the Aspire Zone Pitch on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brazil U17 team news

Brazil’s young squad is defined by dynamic attacking midfielders and technical forwards capable of quick transitions and unlocking defenses. Key players like Joao Pedro - who saved three shots in the penalty shootout last game - lead the team.

Brazil’s defense remains compact, conceding only once in the group stage and showing good organization. No significant injuries or suspensions have been reported, allowing Brazil to field their best available XI.

France U17 team news

France relies on a balanced team approach, blending tactical discipline and skillful buildup play. Their squad has been tested by varying group results, including a notable loss to Uganda.'

France’s midfielders are central to controlling possession and creating chances, but finishing has been a concern. The team is healthy and ready, with no major player absences noted ahead of this match

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match FRA 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins France U17 2 - 3 Brazil U17 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

