How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund will be hoping to pick up their third consecutive win across all competitions. However, they have not managed to beat Stuttgart, who are currently doing well in fifth place, in their last five meetings against them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without three players for their upcoming match. Nico Schlotterbeck is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Felix Nmecha and Niklas Süle remain sidelined as they work their way back to full fitness.

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart, meanwhile, faces several absences. Enzo Millot is a doubt after picking up an injury in the previous game.

Six players have been ruled out: Ameen Al Dakhil, Dan-Axel Zagadou, El Bilal Touré, Justin Diehl, Luca Raimund, and Nick Woltemade.

