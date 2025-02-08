+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park
How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Stuttgart Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Stuttgart in the Bundesliga at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund will be hoping to pick up their third consecutive win across all competitions. However, they have not managed to beat Stuttgart, who are currently doing well in fifth place, in their last five meetings against them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestVFB
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
23
E. Can
3
W. Anton
26
J. Ryerson
27
K. Adeyemi
13
P. Gross
10
J. Brandt
43
J. Gittens
20
M. Sabitzer
9
S. Guirassy
33
A. Nuebel
3
R. Hendriks
24
J. Chabot
20
L. Stergiou
7
M. Mittelstaedt
27
C. Fuehrich
16
A. Karazor
6
A. Stiller
18
J. Leweling
26
D. Undav
11
N. Woltemade

4-4-2

VFBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Niko Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sebastian Hoeness

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund will be without three players for their upcoming match. Nico Schlotterbeck is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while Felix Nmecha and Niklas Süle remain sidelined as they work their way back to full fitness.

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart, meanwhile, faces several absences. Enzo Millot is a doubt after picking up an injury in the previous game.

Six players have been ruled out: Ameen Al Dakhil, Dan-Axel Zagadou, El Bilal Touré, Justin Diehl, Luca Raimund, and Nick Woltemade.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

VFB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

VFB

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

5

Goals scored

13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

