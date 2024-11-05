How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Sturm Graz, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will take on Sturm Graz in the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

After suffering three consecutive defeats, Dortmund bounced back with a 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in their most recent Bundesliga outing. They will hope to draw inspiration from that to win the mid-week fixture and climb up from 11th place in the standings.

Sturm Graz have a monumental task in their hands. They have lost the first three group games and need a miracle to avoid defeat away from home.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and Vix in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz kick-off time

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The match will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Dortmund have a number of absences to deal with, including goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, defenders Julian Ryerson, Yan Couto, Waldemar Anton, and Niklas Sule.

In the final third, Giovanni Reyna, Julien Duranville, and Karim Adeyemi remain out, while midfielder Marcel Sabitzer is not expected back until late November.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Gross, Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Azhil, Nmecha, Brandt; Campbell, Guirassy, Bynoe-Gittens.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini Midfielders: Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell

Sturm Graz team news

The visiting team will miss midfielder Jon Gorenc-Stankovic for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury

Defenders Gregory Wuthrich and Alexandar Borkovic are also unavailable for selection.

Sturm Graz predicted XI: Scherpen; Gazibegovic, Aiwu, Geyrhofer, Lavalee; Yalcouye, Horvat, Chukwuani, Boving; Jatta, Biereth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scherpen, Bignetti, Khudyakov Defenders: Johnston, Karić, Gazibegović, Malić, Lavalée, Geyrhofer, Aiwu Midfielders: Yalcouyé, Kiteishvili, Zvonarek, Bøving, Horvat, Chukwuani, Hierländer, Kern Forwards: Yardımcı, Sarkaria, Biereth, Jatta, Camara, Grgić

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

