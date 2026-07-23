Today's game between Bolivar and Gremio will kick-off at Jul 23, 2026, 6:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Bolivar vs Gremio is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture are listed below.

Bolivar and Gremio meet in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Bolivian side hosting the Brazilian outfit in what shapes up as a critical continental fixture for both clubs.

Bolivar, managed by Vladimir Soria, head into this game off the back of a convincing 4-0 win over Guabira in the Bolivian Primera Division. That result snapped a difficult run that had included two defeats in the Copa Libertadores and a loss in the league, so momentum is building at just the right time.

Gremio arrive in uncertain form. Luis Castro's side lost 2-1 to Mirassol in Serie A on July 17, their second defeat in the league in recent weeks, and they sit second in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana standings heading into this contest.

The Brazilian club has shown flashes of quality, winning 3-2 against Santos in Serie A and beating Palestino 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana earlier in the campaign. But inconsistency has been a persistent problem, and back-to-back losses will have raised questions in the dressing room.

Bolivar will draw confidence from their home advantage and from the energy that came with the Guabira result. Soria's squad knows that a strong performance here could significantly alter their continental prospects.

For Gremio, a positive result on the road would ease pressure after a difficult domestic run. Castro will need a sharper defensive display than his side has produced lately.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Bolivar vs Gremio, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bolivar vs Gremio with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolivar coach Vladimir Soria has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Gremio manager Luis Castro is similarly without a confirmed squad list, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Bolivar's last five matches produced one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Guabira in the Primera Division on July 18. They also drew 1-1 with The Strongest before that, though their Copa Libertadores campaign brought successive defeats, including a 1-3 loss to Independiente Rivadavia and a 2-1 reverse against Fluminense. Across the five games, Bolivar scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Gremio's last five matches returned two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Mirassol in Serie A on July 17. They beat Santos 3-2 in the league and won 2-0 against Palestino in the Copa Sudamericana, but also drew 2-2 with Montevideo City Torque in the same competition. Gremio scored nine goals across those five matches and conceded eight, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled to keep clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record

BOL Last 2 matches GRE 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Bolivar 1 - 0 Gremio

Gremio 1 - 0 Bolivar 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two clubs have met twice in recorded history, both encounters coming in the 2003 Copa Libertadores. The most recent of those meetings took place on April 10, 2003, when Bolivar won 1-0 at home. In the earlier leg on March 13, 2003, Gremio won 1-0 on their own ground. Each side claimed one victory across the two matches, with the tie level on goals.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group F, Gremio currently sit in second place. Bolivar's group position is not listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolivar vs Gremio today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: