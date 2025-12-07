How to watch today's Boca Juniors vs Racing Apertura semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boca Juniors and Racing Club will collide this Sunday at the always-electric La Bombonera, with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

It marks the eighth knockout showdown between the two giants in the past 13 years, and, just like every previous chapter in this rivalry, it has all the makings of a nail-biter.

Boca step onto their home turf riding a six-match winning streak: four victories to close out the regular phase of the Clausura and two more in the knockout rounds, first brushing aside Talleres in the round of 16 and later edging Argentinos Juniors in the semifinals.

The Xeneize arrive full of self-belief and operating like a finely tuned engine, though they did hit rough patches along the way, issues their manager will be eager to correct before kickoff.

Racing, meanwhile, reach this stage fueled by two heroic knockout battles. In the round of 16, they pulled off a comeback for the ages against River Plate, turning the match on its head with a 3–2 win sealed by a 93rd-minute strike from Gaston Martirena, sparking pure pandemonium inside the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

That same stadium hosted their quarter-final meeting with Tigre, a tense 0–0 stalemate across regulation and extra time that featured red cards for Martirena and Santiago Sosa on the Racing side and Ramón Arias for Tigre. When it came down to penalties, Gustavo Costas's men held their nerve, triumphing thanks to a towering display from goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses.

The match will be played at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Boca Juniors team news

The silver lining for Racing is that their last missing piece is finally back in the fold, Alan Velasco has been named in the squad after completing full training last week and shaking off the right knee ligament injury that sidelined him. On the flip side, Brian Aguirre, once a fixture in the starting lineup, did not make the squad this time. There was also doubt surrounding Ander Herrera due to a left hamstring issue, but he has been cleared and will be available.

All signs point to Racing lining up with the same starting XI that secured victories in their last two outings, even though rumors during the week suggested a midfield reshuffle and the possible exclusion of Milton Gimenez, who is mired in a six-match scoring drought and has recently squandered some golden opportunities in front of goal.

Racing Club team news

Besides the players suspended after the quarter-final battle, Racing's injury list remains lengthy: Matias Zaracho, Marcos Rojo, and Elias Torres are all ruled out against Boca. The one positive is the return of Bruno Zuculini, who was injured early against Newell’s and sat out both playoff clashes.

In addition to the enforced changes from the red cards, everything suggests that Gustavo Costas could abandon the 4-3-3 shape he promised at his press conference and go back to a five-man defensive line to brace for Boca's firepower.

During training, he tested Di Cesare as a third center-back and deployed the midfield without Zuculini. Tomas Conechny also stepped in for Santiago Solari, who left the Tigre match feeling discomfort. Even so, Solari has made it crystal clear that he intends to play on Sunday, pain or no pain.

