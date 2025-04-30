How to watch today's Blackpool vs Birmingham League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Blackpool and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Blackpool will take on Birmingham in League One at the Bloomfield Road on Wednesday.

It has been an incredible season for Birmingham, who have already secured the title and automatic promotion to the Championship. They have only lost three games all season and will be confident of ending the season with a win.

Blackpool are winless in their last two games and are ninth in the standings. It will be a big challenge for them to beat the champions despite playing at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Blackpool vs Birmingham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Blackpool vs Birmingham kick-off time

League One - League One Bloomfield Road

The match will be played at the Bloomfield Road on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Blackpool team news

Blackpool striker Ashley Fletcher will aim to test a solid Birmingham backline in their upcoming clash.

Following a strong starting XI in the win over Mansfield, Blues boss Davies may consider some rotation for this fixture.

Birmingham team news

Icelandic midfielder Willum Willumsson is expected to keep his place in the lineup after finding form late in the season.

The title-winning visitors remain without Lee Buchanan, Lyndon Dykes, Emil Hansson, and Scott Wright as the season nears its conclusion.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links