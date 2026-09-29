CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between Belize and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 10:00 PM.

Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, FS2, Fox One, and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match at https://www.fubo.tv/stream/soccer/?irad=356358&irmp=3589123, while FS2 coverage details can be found at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/watch-live-stream-fox-sports-2-channel/blt79824c04198bae8d. Fox One is accessible at https://www.fox.com/ and ViX streaming information is available at https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/live-stream-watch-vix-channel/bltdd5a777e33fbe42f.

Belize host Saint Vincent and The Grenadines in CONCACAF Nations League Group B4 action, with both sides entering this fixture off the back of opening matchday wins.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines arrive as the group leaders, having beaten French Guiana 2-1 on September 26. A second straight win would put them in firm control of the group.

Belize are not far behind. Their 1-0 away victory over Sint Maarten on September 27 lifted them to second in the group, and a home win here would see them leapfrog their opponents at the top.

The two sides have recent history in this competition. Saint Vincent and The Grenadines won both legs of their CONCACAF Nations League meeting in 2023, which gives them a psychological edge heading into this contest.

Belize will be looking to reverse that trend on home soil. Their recent form has been inconsistent across competitions, but they showed resilience in their opening Nations League result.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream information is available below.

How to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Belize ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added closer to kick-off.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also not released official team news at this stage. Injury and suspension information will be confirmed in due course.

Form

Belize have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one result not producing a draw across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Sint Maarten in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 27. Prior to that, they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Guyana in a friendly in March 2026. Across their last five games, Belize have scored nine goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that creates chances but has struggled for defensive consistency.

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines have also won two of their last five, with two defeats in the sequence. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 win over French Guiana in the CONCACAF Nations League on September 26. They also beat Barbados 3-2 in a March 2026 friendly. Saint Vincent have scored 11 goals across their last five outings while conceding nine, with their attacking output standing out as a clear pattern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2023, when Saint Vincent and The Grenadines beat Belize 3-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League. Earlier that same campaign, Saint Vincent also won 2-1 when Belize hosted the fixture in September 2023. Across the five recorded meetings between the two nations, results have been split, with Belize winning twice, Saint Vincent winning twice, and one match ending level.

Standings

B Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Saint Vincent and The Grenadines VCT 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 2 Belize BLZ 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 French Guiana GUF 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L 4 Sint Maarten SIM 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L Promotion Relegation

Saint Vincent and The Grenadines currently lead CONCACAF Nations League Group B4, with Belize sitting second. The group standings mean the home side need a win to take top spot, while Saint Vincent can extend their advantage with a positive result.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belize vs Saint Vincent and The Grenadines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: