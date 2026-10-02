UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Today's game between Belgium and Turkiye will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Belgium vs Turkiye is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, and Tubi. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgium host Turkiye at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege in a UEFA Nations League Group 1 fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Mark Van Bommel's Belgium arrive off the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to France, a result that handed the Belgians their first loss under the Dutchman's management. Van Bommel refused to panic after that setback, insisting his side produced enough to feel encouraged despite the bitter outcome.

Turkiye head into this match under pressure. Vincenzo Montella's side were beaten 4-1 by Italy in Bursa, a heavy defeat that has intensified scrutiny on the former Roma and AC Milan striker. Montella has firmly rejected calls to resign and remains in charge.

Belgium's recent Nations League form offers some cause for optimism. Their 2-0 win over Italy earlier in the campaign showed they are capable of results at this level, even if France exposed vulnerabilities in the most recent outing.

Turkiye, meanwhile, have lost their opening two Nations League fixtures and sit bottom of the group. A defeat here would leave Montella's squad in a precarious position with the group standings tightening above them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Belgium vs Turkiye live.

How to watch Belgium vs Turkiye with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Belgium are managed by Mark Van Bommel, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vincenzo Montella takes charge of Turkiye, but squad availability details have not been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it emerges ahead of the fixture.

Form

Belgium have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring seven goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to France in the Nations League, with a solitary Michael Olise strike proving the difference. Prior to that, they recorded a 2-0 win over Italy in the same competition. Their World Cup run included victories over the USA and Senegal before a 2-1 loss to Spain ended their campaign.

Turkiye have won one and lost four of their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 4-1 defeat to Italy in Bursa. Before that, they lost 1-0 to France in the Nations League. Their sole win in this run came against the USA at the World Cup, where they triumphed 3-2.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in a European Championship qualifier in June 2011. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Belgium have won two, Turkiye have won one, and two matches have ended level. The five games have produced a combined 14 goals.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 France FRA 2 2 0 0 2 0 +2 6 W W 2 Belgium BEL 2 1 0 1 2 1 +1 3 L W 3 Italy ITA 2 1 0 1 4 3 +1 3 W L 4 Turkiye TUR 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League Group 1, Belgium sit second and Turkiye are bottom in fourth place. Belgium need a win to maintain pressure on the top of the group, while Turkiye cannot afford further ground lost if they are to avoid finishing the group stage without a Nations League point.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgium vs Turkiye today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: