How to watch today's Bayern Munich Women vs Valerenga Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Bayern Munich and Vaalerenga, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will take on Vaalerenga in their third group game of the Women's Champions League at the FC Bayern Campus on Tuesday.

Bayern have won the first two matches and will be confident of a third straight victory. Arsenal and Juventus are second and third respectively, with the visitors Vaalerenga down at the bottom.

The visitors have lost their first two matches, and have scored only one goal so far in the group stage. It will be an uphill task for them against in an-form Bayern.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Vaalerenga online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bayern Munich vs Vaalerenga kick-off time

Date: November 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: FC Bayern Campus

The match will be played at the FC Bayern Campus on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be without several long-term absentees, including Lena Oberdorf, Katharina Naschenweng, Franziska Kett, Jovana Damnjanovic and Lea Schüller.

Sydney Lohmann is sidelined due to ongoing knee issues, and Magdalena Eriksson’s participation is uncertain due to fitness issues.

Bayern predicted XI: Grohs, Simon, Viggósdóttir, Hansen, Gwinn, Zadrazil, Dallmann, Stanway, Şehitler, Harder, Bühl

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohs, Mahmutovic, Wellmann Defenders: Sembrant, Viggósdóttir (captain), Hansen, Gwinn, Tainara, Guzmán, Simon Midfielders: Dallmann, Şehitler, Zigiotti Olme, Zadrazil (vice-captain), Kerr, Stanway (vice-captain) Forwards: Bühl, Harder, Zawistowska

Vaalerenga team news

There are no injury worries for Vaalerenga ahead of their big game against Bayern on Tuesday.

They have lost twice already in the group stage and will be desperate to avoid a third defeat in a row.

Vaalerenga predicted XI: Erichsen, Thorsnes, Sandnes Olsen, Hørte, Vickius, Tvedten, Heiðarsdóttir, Thomsen, Lindwall, Sesay, Enger

Position Players Goalkeepers: Enblom, Erichsen, Tompkins, Grinde-Hansen Defenders: Hørte, Kovacs, Sandnes Olsen, Pettersen, Klech Midfielders: Lindwall, Thomsen (captain), Vickius, Tvedten, Stølen Godø, Tennebø, Arnesen, Bjelde (vice-captain), Heiðarsdóttir, Enger, Brekken Forwards: Thorsnes, Löfwenius, Sesay, Espås, Sævik, Rogic

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

