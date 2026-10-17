Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Allianz Arena

Today's game between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 12:30 PM.

The following TV channels and live stream options are available for Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig in your region.

Bayern Munich host RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, October 17, in a Bundesliga fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this early stage of the season.

Vincent Kompany's side head into the weekend off the back of a draining week. A 3-3 draw in Norway against Viking in the Champions League — Bayern came back from 2-0 down only to concede a 90th-minute equaliser — followed a 2-2 draw in Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Two dropped points in each competition have left Bayern sitting third, two points behind the leaders.

Compounding the frustration, winger Michael Olise was sent off in Stavanger after throwing the ball into an opponent's face following sustained provocation. He will miss the Champions League trip to Arsenal next week, though he is expected to return for this fixture. Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed the matter has been handled internally.

Leipzig arrive in considerably better shape. Martin Demichelis's team beat Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 in the Bundesliga last weekend, then followed it up with a composed 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday. They have kept back-to-back clean sheets and carry genuine momentum into Munich.

Harry Kane stands on the verge of his 100th Bundesliga appearance. He has scored 101 goals in those 99 matches — a record for any player in the division — and has found the net seven times in just five league games against Leipzig specifically.

For Bayern, this is a chance to steady themselves before Arsenal visit in midweek. For Leipzig, it is an opportunity to close the gap at the top and announce themselves as genuine title contenders. Find out how to watch the match live below.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kompany is without Jamal Musiala and Tarek Buchmann through injury. Manuel Neuer has been managing a foot problem and had not returned to training as of Thursday, making Jonas Urbig the likely starter in goal. The projected XI lines up as: Neuer (or Urbig); Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Saibari, Diaz; Kane.

Demichelis is dealing with a longer injury list. Christoph Baumgartner, Forzan Assan Ouedraogo, Marc Guiu, and Viggo Gebel are all unavailable. Leipzig's projected XI reads: Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; El Aynaoui, Banzuzi; Nusa, Maksimovic, Nkunku; Cruz. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Bayern have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Viking in the Champions League, a result that followed a 2-2 Bundesliga draw at Augsburg. The run also includes a 7-0 win over Union Berlin and a 5-0 Champions League victory against Bodø/Glimt. Bayern have scored 17 goals and conceded six across those five games.

Leipzig have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven, coming on the back of a 6-0 Bundesliga demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt. Leipzig scored 14 goals in this period but conceded ten, with a 4-1 loss to Como and a 2-0 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen representing the low points.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs was a pre-season friendly on August 15, 2026, which Bayern won 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Bayern have won three and drawn one, with the only result not going their way being a 3-3 Bundesliga draw in Leipzig in May 2025. Bayern's most emphatic win in this run was a 6-0 home victory in August 2025.

Standings

Bayern sit third in the Bundesliga standings, while Leipzig are fifth — meaning both clubs are within striking distance of the top and a win here would move either side closer to the early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: