+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FBL-ESP-LIGA-CELTA VIGO-BARCELONAAFP
Champions League
team-logo
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys
team-logo
Watch with free trial on Paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Barcelona vs Brest Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBarcelonaBarcelona vs BrestBrest

How to watch the Champions League match between Barcelona and Brest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Brest in the Champions League at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Tuesday.

After losing their first group game, Barcelona have won three games in a row in the European competition and will be confident of extending that run. Brest, on the other hand, have gotten off to an impressive unbeaten start and will fancy their chances of causing a big upset.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Brest online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Barcelona vs Brest kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

The match will be played at the Olimpico Lluis Companys Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm EDT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona vs Brest Probable lineups

BarcelonaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-1-2

Home team crestB29
13
I. Pena
23
J. Kounde
5
I. Martinez
35
G. Martin
2
P. Cubarsi
11
Raphinha
20
D. Olmo
21
F. de Jong
8
Pedri
17
M. Casado
9
R. Lewandowski
40
M. Bizot
23
J. Amavi
7
K. Lala
5
B. Chardonnet
25
J. Le Cardinal
8
H. Magnetti
45
M. Camara
6
E. Fernandes
9
K. Doumbia
14
M. Balde
19
L. Ajorque

4-3-1-2

B29Away team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Hans-Dieter Flick

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Eric Roy

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Barcelona team news

Lamine Yamal is unlikely to feature for Barcelona as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres are nearing full fitness but Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Andreas Christensen, Marc-André ter Stegen, and Marc Bernal are confirmed absentees.

Brest team news

For Brest, Pierre Lees-Melou faces a late fitness test after sustaining a leg injury against Monaco.

Massadio Haidara, Romain Faivre, and Soumaila Coulibaly are all expected to miss out. Bradley Locko remains sidelined long-term following an Achilles rupture in August, while Abdallah Sima could also be unavailable due to a muscular issue.

Form

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

B29
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement