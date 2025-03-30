How to watch today's Barcelona vs Girona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will seek their ninth straight La Liga win when they welcome Girona to Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

The Blaugrana picked up a 3-0 victory over Osasuna on Thursday, while Girona look to snap an unbeaten run of six games following a 1-1 draw against Valencia ahead of the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Barcelona vs Girona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys

La Liga match between Barcelona and Girona will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Sunday, March 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Raphinha should make the XI after being rested for the Osasuna game, with Pau Cubarsi expected to shake off his ankle injury. Ronald Araujo was an unused substitute on Thursday and is also in line for a start at the back, along with Polish forward Robert Lewandowski.

However, having sustained a groin injury in the same game, Dani Olmo is set to be sidelined for three weeks.

Andreas Christensen, Marc Casado, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal are ruled out through injuries.

Girona team news

Girona boss Michel will be without injured trio Abel Ruiz, Jhon Solis and Ivan Martin, while Donny van de Beek faces a ban on account of his milestone booking against Valencia.

Oriol Romeu is likely to come in for Martin in the middle, with Cristhian Stuani leading the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

