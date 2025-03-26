How to watch today's Barcelona Femenin vs Wolfsburg Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Barcelona and VfL Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-final at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Wednesday.

There were four different names on the scoresheet as Barcelona registered a solid 4-1 win over Wolfsburg in the first leg. They need to be wary of complacency in the second leg as they are the firm favourites now to go through to the semis.

Barcelona vs VfL Wolfsburg kick-off time

The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Barcelona Women head into the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal against Wolfsburg with a commanding 4-1 aggregate lead. Pere Romeu's side showcased their dominance in the first leg in Germany, with goals from Irene Paredes, Salma Paralluelo, and Sydney Schertenleib complementing an own goal by Caitlin Dijkstra.

Despite their continental success, Barcelona suffered a surprising 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Liga F last weekend, ending their nine-game winning streak. The Catalans will aim to bounce back and secure a semifinal spot, where they could face either Manchester City or Chelsea. Making things easier for them would be the good news that there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad.

VfL Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg Women face an uphill battle as they travel to the Estadi Johan Cruyff for the second leg of their quarterfinal tie.

Tommy Stroot's team has struggled for consistency recently, with only two wins in their last five games across competitions. Their first-leg performance saw Janina Minge score a consolation goal, but defensive lapses proved costly against Barcelona's attacking prowess.

With a fully fit squad, Wolfsburg will need a remarkable turnaround to overturn the deficit and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

