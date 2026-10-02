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CONCACAF Nations League
team-logoBarbados
team-logoBermuda
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Watch Barbados vs Bermuda CONCACAF Nations League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Barbados vs Bermuda
Barbados
Bermuda
CONCACAF Nations League

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Barbados and Bermuda, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Today's game between Barbados and Bermuda will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Barbados vs Bermuda is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League match are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Soccer Plus

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ViX

ViX

Click here

Barbados and Bermuda meet in the CONCACAF Nations League in a fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the group stage.

Barbados come into this match sitting at the top of Group B2, having picked up a win and a draw from their opening two Nations League fixtures. A 2-0 victory over Saint Lucia was followed by a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe, leaving them well placed but with work still to do.

Bermuda arrive in difficult form. They have lost both of their Nations League matches so far, conceding three goals across those two games while scoring just one. Back-to-back defeats to Guadeloupe and Saint Lucia have left them at the foot of the group standings.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides makes this a straight-forward fixture to read on paper, though Caribbean football rarely follows the script.

Read on for full details on how to watch Barbados vs Bermuda live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Barbados vs Bermuda with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Barbados ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Bermuda also have no confirmed squad information at this stage. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the data, and lineup details are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

BRB

BRB - Form

ABW
L0-3
SMN
L3-1
VCT
L2-3
LCA
W2-0
GOU
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
BMU

BMU - Form

T/T
D2-2
COD
L2-0
CPV
L3-0
GOU
L1-2
LCA
L5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Barbados have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF Nations League, and before that they beat Saint Lucia 2-0. Their three defeats in that run came against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin, and Aruba, with Barbados conceding nine goals across those three games.

Bermuda have lost four of their last five matches, with their only positive result a 2-2 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualification. Their most recent match ended in a 5-2 defeat to Saint Lucia in the Nations League, and they also lost 1-2 to Guadeloupe. Across their last five games, Bermuda have scored six goals and conceded 14.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BarbadosDrawBermuda
1
1
3
CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualification
Bermuda badge
Bermuda
BMU
8
Barbados badge
Barbados
BRB
1
FT
Friendlies
Barbados badge
Barbados
BRB
0
Bermuda badge
Bermuda
BMU
0
FT
Friendlies
Bermuda badge
Bermuda
BMU
2
Barbados badge
Barbados
BRB
3
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Barbados badge
Barbados
BRB
1
Bermuda badge
Bermuda
BMU
2
FT
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
Bermuda badge
Bermuda
BMU
2
Barbados badge
Barbados
BRB
1
FT
6Goals Scored14
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in July 2021, when Bermuda beat Barbados 8-1 in CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bermuda have won twice, Barbados have won twice, and one match ended in a 0-0 draw. Barbados won 3-2 in Bermuda in October 2017, while Bermuda claimed a 2-1 home victory in November 2011.

Standings

B Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarbadosBarbadosBRB
211042+24
D
W
2
GuadeloupeGuadeloupeGOU
211043+14
D
W
3
Saint LuciaSaint LuciaLCA
210154+13
W
L
4
BermudaBermudaBMU
200237-40
L
L
Promotion
Relegation

Barbados lead Group B2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, meaning a positive result here would strengthen their grip on top spot. Bermuda are at the bottom of the group and need points to keep their Nations League campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barbados vs Bermuda today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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