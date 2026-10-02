CONCACAF Nations League - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Barbados and Bermuda will kick off at Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Barbados vs Bermuda is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this CONCACAF Nations League match are listed below.

Barbados and Bermuda meet in the CONCACAF Nations League in a fixture that carries real weight for both sides at this stage of the group stage.

Barbados come into this match sitting at the top of Group B2, having picked up a win and a draw from their opening two Nations League fixtures. A 2-0 victory over Saint Lucia was followed by a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe, leaving them well placed but with work still to do.

Bermuda arrive in difficult form. They have lost both of their Nations League matches so far, conceding three goals across those two games while scoring just one. Back-to-back defeats to Guadeloupe and Saint Lucia have left them at the foot of the group standings.

The contrast in momentum between these two sides makes this a straight-forward fixture to read on paper, though Caribbean football rarely follows the script.

Read on for full details on how to watch Barbados vs Bermuda live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Barbados vs Bermuda with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Barbados ahead of this fixture. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the probable lineup will be added as information becomes available closer to kick-off.

Bermuda also have no confirmed squad information at this stage. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the data, and lineup details are expected to follow in the build-up to the match.

Form

Barbados have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-2 draw with Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF Nations League, and before that they beat Saint Lucia 2-0. Their three defeats in that run came against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin, and Aruba, with Barbados conceding nine goals across those three games.

Bermuda have lost four of their last five matches, with their only positive result a 2-2 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualification. Their most recent match ended in a 5-2 defeat to Saint Lucia in the Nations League, and they also lost 1-2 to Guadeloupe. Across their last five games, Bermuda have scored six goals and conceded 14.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in July 2021, when Bermuda beat Barbados 8-1 in CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bermuda have won twice, Barbados have won twice, and one match ended in a 0-0 draw. Barbados won 3-2 in Bermuda in October 2017, while Bermuda claimed a 2-1 home victory in November 2011.

Standings

B Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Barbados BRB 2 1 1 0 4 2 +2 4 D W 2 Guadeloupe GOU 2 1 1 0 4 3 +1 4 D W 3 Saint Lucia LCA 2 1 0 1 5 4 +1 3 W L 4 Bermuda BMU 2 0 0 2 3 7 -4 0 L L Promotion Relegation

Barbados lead Group B2 of the CONCACAF Nations League, meaning a positive result here would strengthen their grip on top spot. Bermuda are at the bottom of the group and need points to keep their Nations League campaign alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barbados vs Bermuda today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: