UEFA Nations League D - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Neftci Arena

Today's game between Azerbaijan and Lithuania will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 9:00 AM.

TV channel and live stream options for Azerbaijan vs Lithuania are listed below. US viewers can access the match through Fubo, FS2, DirecTV Stream, and ViX.

Azerbaijan host Lithuania at the Neftci Arena in Baku in a UEFA Nations League D Group 2 fixture with real implications for the final shape of the standings.

Aykhan Abbasov's side come into this match sitting second in the group, looking to close the gap on the leaders after a 1-1 draw with Lithuania in their last Nations League meeting.

Mahir Emreli remains the focal point of the Azerbaijan attack and the player most capable of making the difference on home soil.

Lithuania arrive as group leaders under Edgaras Jankauskas, a figure who built his reputation as one of the country's most celebrated footballers and is now guiding the Rinktinė's next generation in the dugout.

The visitors have shown they can grind out results on the road, and their position at the top of the group gives them something to protect in Baku.

With both sides having already met this campaign, each team knows exactly what the other brings — making this a fixture where fine margins are likely to decide the outcome.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this match.

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Azerbaijan are managed by Aykhan Abbasov, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lithuania head into the match under Edgaras Jankauskas, with no confirmed injury or suspension details currently available for the away squad. Further team news will be provided as it emerges.

Form

Azerbaijan have won two and drawn two of their last five matches, with one defeat in that run. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Liechtenstein in the Nations League, and before that they drew 1-1 with Lithuania. A 1-0 win over Tajikistan and a 2-1 victory against San Marino also feature in the run, with a 0-2 loss to Malta the only defeat. Across those five matches, Azerbaijan scored four goals and conceded three.

Lithuania have won two, drawn one, and lost one of their last four recorded matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Andorra, followed by the 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan in the Nations League. A 2-0 win over Liechtenstein and a 1-1 draw with Latvia also appear in the run, with a 1-0 defeat to Estonia the only loss. Lithuania scored seven goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League D on 27 September 2026, when Lithuania and Azerbaijan drew 1-1. Before that, the sides met in a March 2019 friendly that ended 0-0, and the only other recorded fixture was a March 2008 friendly in which Lithuania won 1-0. Across the three meetings on record, Lithuania hold one win, Azerbaijan have none, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Lithuania LTU 2 1 1 0 3 1 +2 4 D W 2 Azerbaijan AZE 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 2 D D 3 Liechtenstein LIE 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff

Lithuania lead UEFA Nations League D Group 2, with Azerbaijan in second place. A win for the home side would close the gap at the top, while a Lithuania victory would extend their advantage and strengthen their grip on first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Azerbaijan vs Lithuania today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: