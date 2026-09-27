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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoAustria
Ernst Happel Stadion
team-logoKosovo
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Watch Austria vs Kosovo UEFA Nations League B soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Austria vs Kosovo
Austria
Kosovo
UEFA Nations League B

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Austria and Kosovo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2
Ernst Happel Stadion

Today's game between Austria and Kosovo will kick off at Sep 27, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Austria vs Kosovo in the USA are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

ViX

ViX

Click here

Austria host Kosovo at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna in UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with both sides arriving in form and separated only by goal difference at the top of the table.

Ralf Rangnick's Austria come into this fixture off the back of a strong summer at the World Cup, where they beat Jordan and drew 3-3 with Algeria before falling to Argentina and Spain. Their return to Nations League action began with a 3-1 win over Israel, and they will be eager to extend that momentum on home soil.

Kosovo arrive with genuine confidence. Franco Foda's side beat Ireland 1-0 in their most recent outing and have shown they are capable of picking up results against strong opposition. They sit second in the group, just behind Austria, and a win in Vienna would put them top.

This is a fixture with real stakes. Austria will want to assert their status as group leaders, while Kosovo will see this as a chance to announce themselves at the top of the table.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Austria vs Kosovo live.

How to watch Austria vs Kosovo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austria vs Kosovo Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Austria crest
Austria
AUT
Formation
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
3-4-2-1
A. SchlagerA. SchlagerD. AffengruberD. AffengruberP. MweneP. MweneS. PoschS. PoschK. DansoK. DansoC. ChukwuemekaC. ChukwuemekaR. SchmidR. SchmidX. SchlagerX. SchlagerP. WannerP. WannerN. SeiwaldN. SeiwaldS. KalajdzicS. KalajdzicA. MuricA. MuricL. DellovaL. DellovaA. HajdariA. Hajdariteam-logoI. Krasniqiteam-logoD. GallapeniL. AvdullahuL. AvdullahuM. VojvodaM. VojvodaE. ZhegrovaE. ZhegrovaF. AsllaniF. AsllaniV. HodzaV. HodzaV. MuriqiV. Muriqi
Kosovo crest
Kosovo
KOS
4-2-3-1
Austria

Starting XI

Kosovo

Manager

  • R. Rangnick
  • F. Foda

Ralf Rangnick is expected to field a side featuring Alexander Schlager in goal, with a back line including David Affengruber, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, and Kevin Danso. Carney Chukwuemeka, Romano Schmid, Xaver Schlager, Paul Wanner, and Nicolas Seiwald are projected to feature in midfield and attack alongside Sasa Kalajdzic. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Franco Foda's Kosovo are expected to line up with Arijanet Muric between the posts, backed by Lumbardh Dellova, Albian Hajdari, Ilir Krasniqi, and Dion Gallapeni in defence. Leon Avdullahu, Mergim Vojvoda, Edon Zhegrova, Fisnik Asllani, and Veldin Hodza are named in the projected XI, with Vedat Muriqi leading the attack. Kosovo also report no injuries or suspensions at this stage.

Form

AUT

AUT - Form

JOR
W3-1
ARG
L2-0
ALG
D3-3
ESP
L3-0
ISR
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
KOS

KOS - Form

SVK
W3-4
TUR
L0-1
CZE
L2-1
AND
W3-0
IRL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Austria head into this fixture in solid shape, having won three of their last five matches while losing two. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Israel in Nations League B, and their World Cup campaign earlier this summer showed both attacking intent and defensive vulnerability — they scored nine goals across four matches but conceded seven, including a 3-3 draw with Algeria and a 3-0 defeat to Spain. That sequence points to a side capable of producing goals at both ends.

Kosovo have also won three of their last five, with their only defeats coming against Czechia and Turkey. They beat Ireland 1-0 most recently, and their 3-4 win over Slovakia in World Cup qualifying showed they can score freely when the game opens up. Across their last five fixtures, Kosovo have demonstrated a capacity to grind out narrow wins as well as play with attacking ambition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Austria and Kosovo. Further information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Standings

Grp. 3

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
AustriaAustriaAUT
110031+23
W
2
KosovoKosovoKOS
110010+13
W
3
IrelandIrelandIRL
100101-10
L
4
IsraelIsraelISR
100113-20
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Austria currently sit top of UEFA Nations League B Group 3, with Kosovo in second place — making this a direct meeting between the two leading sides in the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Kosovo today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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