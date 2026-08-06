Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Austin FC and Tijuana will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Austin FC vs Tijuana is available to stream live in the United States through Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is part of MLS Season Pass, which is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch without any additional cost.

Austin FC host Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the MLS side looking to arrest a poor run of domestic form when the Liga MX visitors come to town.

Davy Arnaud's side arrive at this fixture in difficult shape. Austin have lost four of their last five MLS matches and will be desperate to rediscover the form that brought a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders in late July.

Tijuana, managed by the former Uruguay international Sebastian Abreu, carry genuine momentum into this Leagues Cup contest. Los Xolos have won three of their last five Liga MX outings and arrive unbeaten in their two most recent matches.

The contrast in form makes this an intriguing Leagues Cup tie. Austin need a result to restore confidence, while Tijuana will back themselves to continue their positive run against an MLS opponent.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC are managed by Davy Arnaud, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Tijuana head coach Sebastian Abreu also has no listed injuries or suspensions in the squad at this stage. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

Austin FC arrive in poor form, recording one win from their last five MLS matches. Their sole victory in that run came against Seattle Sounders FC, a 3-1 result on July 23. They have since suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 3-0 to Houston Dynamo and 1-0 to Colorado Rapids. Across those five games, Austin have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Tijuana head into this fixture in far better shape, winning three and drawing two of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Atletico de San Luis on August 1, while they beat Tigres 3-1 and Pachuca 3-1 in earlier fixtures. Los Xolos have scored seven goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between Austin FC and Tijuana is available from recent meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Austin FC are placed 20th while Tijuana sit in 35th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: