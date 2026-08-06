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Leagues Cup
team-logoAustin FC
team-logoTijuana
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Austin FC vs Tijuana Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Austin FC vs Tijuana
Austin FC
Tijuana
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Austin FC and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 1

Today's game between Austin FC and Tijuana will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Austin FC vs Tijuana is available to stream live in the United States through Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is part of MLS Season Pass, which is included with a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch without any additional cost.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Austin FC host Club Tijuana in the Leagues Cup 2026, with the MLS side looking to arrest a poor run of domestic form when the Liga MX visitors come to town.

Davy Arnaud's side arrive at this fixture in difficult shape. Austin have lost four of their last five MLS matches and will be desperate to rediscover the form that brought a 3-1 win over Seattle Sounders in late July.

Tijuana, managed by the former Uruguay international Sebastian Abreu, carry genuine momentum into this Leagues Cup contest. Los Xolos have won three of their last five Liga MX outings and arrive unbeaten in their two most recent matches.

The contrast in form makes this an intriguing Leagues Cup tie. Austin need a result to restore confidence, while Tijuana will back themselves to continue their positive run against an MLS opponent.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana live, including TV channel and live stream details, read on.

How to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Austin FC vs Tijuana lineups

3-4-3
Austin FC crest
Austin FC
AUS
Formation
Tijuana crest
Tijuana
TIJ
4-1-4-1
1B. Stuver29G. Biro5O. Svatok35M. Djordjevic30J. Rosales14B. Sabovic17J. Gallagher6I. Sanchez10M. Uzuni9B. Vazquez38E. Torres2A. Rodriguez16J. Vega3R. Fernandez12J. Porozo188A. Magallon202J. Gonzalez15I. Rivero7A. Preciado8I. Tona10G. Mora9M. El Ghezouani
Tijuana crest
Tijuana
TIJ
3-4-3
Austin FC

Starting XI

Tijuana

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Arnaud
  • S. Abreu

Austin FC are managed by Davy Arnaud, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released ahead of the match.

Tijuana head coach Sebastian Abreu also has no listed injuries or suspensions in the squad at this stage. Updates on both teams will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

AUS

AUS - Form

SKC
L1-2
STL
L3-0
SEA
W3-1
HOU
L3-0
CLR
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
TIJ

TIJ - Form

PAC
W3-1
CDG
D0-0
TIG
W3-1
LEO
W1-0
SAN
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Austin FC arrive in poor form, recording one win from their last five MLS matches. Their sole victory in that run came against Seattle Sounders FC, a 3-1 result on July 23. They have since suffered back-to-back defeats, losing 3-0 to Houston Dynamo and 1-0 to Colorado Rapids. Across those five games, Austin have scored five goals and conceded seven.

Tijuana head into this fixture in far better shape, winning three and drawing two of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Atletico de San Luis on August 1, while they beat Tigres 3-1 and Pachuca 3-1 in earlier fixtures. Los Xolos have scored seven goals across those five matches and kept two clean sheets.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data between Austin FC and Tijuana is available from recent meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture may represent a rare or first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220051+46
W
W
2
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
211030+34
D
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
211031+24
D
W
4
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
5
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
110042+23
W
6
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
7
TolucaTolucaTOL
110030+33
W
8
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
9
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
10
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
110020+23
W
11
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
110021+13
W
12
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
13
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
110021+13
W
14
AtlanteAtlanteATL
110010+13
W
15
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
16
LeonLeonLEO
110010+13
W
17
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
10101102
W
18
TigresTigresTIG
10101102
W
19
AtlasAtlasATL
201113-21
D
L
20
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
10101101
L
21
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
10101101
L
22
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
201103-31
D
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
25
PachucaPachucaPAC
200215-40
L
L
26
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
100112-10
L
27
MonterreyMonterreyMON
100112-10
L
28
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
29
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
30
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
31
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
32
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
33
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
34
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
35
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
36
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
100101-10
L
Qualification to next stage
Last updated 2026-08-08T00:30:38.000Z

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Austin FC are placed 20th while Tijuana sit in 35th position.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austin FC vs Tijuana today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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