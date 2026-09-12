Liga Profesional - Game Week 9 12 Sept 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between Atletico Tucuman and River Plate will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 4:30 PM.

Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Atletico Tucuman host River Plate in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the Clausura campaign.

Julio Falcioni's side come into this match in solid form. Tucuman have won three of their last five competitive matches, including a 1-2 victory over Racing Club in their most recent Liga Profesional outing, and they sit fourth in Clausura Group B. They are a difficult side to beat at home.

River arrive with a point to prove. Leonardo Ponzio's squad have shown attacking output — scoring seven goals across their last five matches — but defensive fragility has been a concern, with six conceded in that same run. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign ended in elimination against Santa Fe, which adds to the pressure on this fixture.

The transfer of Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City has been the dominant off-pitch story at River. While the deal brings further solidarity payments to the club, the squad must now find answers from within.

River hold a strong recent head-to-head record against Tucuman, but Falcioni's side have proven capable of causing problems at home. This is a fixture where standings implications and form make for a genuinely competitive contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atletico Tucuman are managed by Julio Falcioni. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

River Plate head coach Leonardo Ponzio is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Atletico Tucuman have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Racing Club in the Liga Profesional. They also recorded back-to-back goalless draws against Belgrano and Instituto before that, and earlier beat Independiente 4-0 in the Copa Argentina. Tucuman have scored six goals and conceded two across those five matches, with three clean sheets underlining their defensive structure.

River Plate have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 win over Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, and they also beat Banfield 2-3 away. The sole defeat came against Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana. River have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 3, 2026, when River Plate hosted Atletico Tucuman in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 0-1 in Tucuman's favour. Before that, Atletico Tucuman won 2-0 at home against River in September 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Atletico Tucuman have won three and River Plate have won one, with one draw — a 0-0 Copa de la Liga Profesional result in February 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, Atletico Tucuman sit fourth while River Plate are tenth. In the Apertura Group B standings, River Plate are second and Atletico Tucuman are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico Tucuman vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: