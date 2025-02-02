How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX supporters will be looking forward to the match between Atlético San Luis and Pumas UNAM lock horns on Sunday at Estadio Alfonso Lastras.

Atlético San Luis have endured a rough patch in recent outings, securing just one victory in their last five matches across all competitions. Their record stands at one win and four defeats, with a worrying goal difference of three scored and ten conceded. This poor run of form has left them floundering in 14th place in the standings. Home advantage has done little to aid their cause, as they have suffered two losses without a single win in front of their supporters this season.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM have fared slightly better, though their form has been far from convincing. Sitting in 9th place, they have picked up four points from their opening four fixtures, recording one win, one draw, and one loss. The team has found the net four times while conceding an equal number, showing a balanced approach in attack and defence. However, they will need to be more clinical in the final third if they hope to climb the table.

Atletico de San Luis vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between Atletico San Luis and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT on Sunday, February 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico de San Luis team news

With just three points from their first four matches in the Clausura, it's safe to say Atletico San Luis have struggled to hit their stride. Despite their lackluster form, significant lineup changes appear unlikely.

Andres Sanchez is expected to stand between the posts as the team's goalkeeper. Juan Manuel Sanabria will likely anchor the defense. Sebastien Salles-Lamonge is set to command the midfield. Up front, Vitinho Ferreira-Arantes and Luis Najera will lead the attack, tasked with turning their side's fortunes around.

Pumas UNAM team news

Belgian powerhouses Anderlecht have recognized Cesar Huerta's potential and secured his services for a fee of €2.0m ($2.1m). While Pumas UNAM's coffers are well-stocked, the void left by Huerta's departure in attack will be tough to fill, as he currently stands as the team’s leading goal scorer this season.

Pablo Lara is expected to take up his role in goal. Pablo Bennevendo will be tasked with organizing the defense. Piero Quispe will continue to pull the strings in the midfield, looking to control the tempo of the game. Guillermo Martínez and Jorge Ruvalcaba will be the ones to lead the attack, hoping to deliver in the final third and get on the scoresheet.

