How to watch today's Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atletico Madridhost Osasuna at the Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday evening for a key La Liga fixture as both teams aim to build continuity after the international break.

Diego Simeone’s side currently sit fifth with 13 points from their first eight league outings, reflecting some inconsistency in performances despite a notable Madrid derby win over Real. Atletico have mostly avoided defeat but a string of draws has kept them trailing the league leaders.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are 12th with 10 points, coming off a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Getafe and boasting a strong defensive record, though scoring has proven more problematic this campaign. Last season, Osasuna stunned Atletico with a win in Madrid, adding intrigue to this encounter.

As Atletico Madrid gears up to host Osasuna in a La Liga encounter, fans anticipate a highly charged match filled with tactical precision. For those engaging in sports betting, understanding the specific terminology can be crucial. Familiarize yourself with common sports betting terms to ensure you can bet confidently and maximize your understanding of the betting process during the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV and ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Riyadh Air Metropolitano

The match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atletico Madrid team news

Atletico Madrid will have to cope without Clement Lenglet, who is suspended after being sent off in the clash with Celta Vigo.

Thiago Almada is pushing to return from a leg issue while Jose Gimenez is also nearing full fitness after a thigh injury. However, Johnny Cardoso remains a major doubt due to an ankle problem.

Osasuna team news

Osasuna, meanwhile, are sweating on the fitness of Aimar Oroz and Juan Cruz, both of whom face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links