Liga MX - Game Week 15 30 Oct 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Alfonso Lastras

Today's game between Atletico de San Luis and Atlas will kick off at Oct 30, 2026, 9:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Atletico de San Luis vs Atlas are listed below. Fans in the United States can watch the match live on ViX.

Atletico de San Luis host Atlas at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi in a Liga MX Apertura 2026 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Diego Mejia's side have found their footing in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over Atlante and Queretaro FC, combined with a draw against Toluca, have lifted the mood around the club after a difficult mid-season spell.

Atlas arrive with their own momentum. Hernan Crespo's side have won three of their last five Liga MX matches, including a 4-3 victory over Puebla in their most recent outing, though a 2-5 loss to CF America earlier in the run showed the inconsistency Crespo will want to iron out.

San Luis are comfortably mid-table but will see this as a chance to push further up the standings. Atlas, sitting inside the playoff positions, have the incentive to keep the pressure on the clubs above them.

For the home side, the Estadio Alfonso Lastras has been a fortress at times this season, and Mejia will want his players to use that advantage. Crespo, meanwhile, has shown Atlas can win on the road.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Atlas live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Mejia has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Atletico de San Luis. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Hernan Crespo is similarly yet to name a projected XI for Atlas, with no confirmed absences at this stage for the away side. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico de San Luis head into this match with three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five Liga MX outings. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-0 win over Atlante, and they also beat Queretaro FC 2-1 during that run. The only defeat in the sequence came against Santos Laguna, a 1-2 loss. San Luis scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Atlas arrive with a record of three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five Liga MX games. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-3 win over Puebla, though they were beaten 2-5 by CF America before that. Crespo's side also claimed wins over Necaxa and Tijuana in the run, drawing 1-1 with CD Guadalajara. Atlas scored 12 goals and conceded 13 across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place in February 2026, when Atlas won 3-2 at the Estadio Jalisco in Liga MX. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Atlas hold the stronger record with three wins to San Luis's two, with the five encounters producing a combined 19 goals.

Standings

In the Apertura 2026 table, Atlas sit fourth, firmly inside the playoff positions, while Atletico de San Luis are 11th, in the middle of the pack and looking to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico de San Luis vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: