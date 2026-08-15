Liga MX - Game Week 4 15 Aug 2026 - 23:10 Estadio Jalisco

Today's game between Atlas and Tigres will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 11:10 PM.

Atlas vs Tigres is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for your region are listed below.

Atlas and Tigres meet at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara for a Liga MX Apertura fixture that finds both clubs in a difficult stretch of form. Hernan Crespo's side host one of Mexico's most established clubs in what promises to be a tense domestic encounter.

Atlas have struggled to find their footing in recent weeks. Three defeats from their last five matches, including a pair of heavy losses in the Leagues Cup, have left the Guadalajara club sitting ninth in the Apertura table. Crespo will be looking for a response on home soil.

Tigres arrive in no better shape. Guido Pizarro's side are placed 16th in the Apertura standings, a position that reflects the inconsistency that has defined their campaign so far. Their Liga MX results have been particularly concerning, with a 3-2 defeat to Queretaro FC among the low points.

Both clubs have been involved in the Leagues Cup in the days leading up to this fixture. Atlas fell to FC Cincinnati in their most recent outing, while Tigres edged past Vancouver Whitecaps to keep their cross-confederation campaign alive. The contrasting results add an interesting layer of context to this domestic meeting.

The Apertura standings make this a fixture with real weight. Neither side can afford to drop further points if they want to stay in contention for the knockout rounds. Estadio Jalisco should provide a charged atmosphere for a game that both teams need.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Atlas vs Tigres live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlas vs Tigres with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Atlas manager Hernan Crespo has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Tigres head coach Guido Pizarro is similarly yet to confirm his squad details. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI are currently listed for the away side, and updates will be reflected here as they come in.

Form

Atlas have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup on August 12, ending a run of three consecutive defeats. Those losses included a 2-0 reverse to Charlotte FC in the Leagues Cup on August 7, a 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew on August 4, and a 0-2 loss to Monterrey in Liga MX on August 2. Their only other win in this period came against Santos Laguna. Atlas have conceded freely across this run, which will be a concern for Crespo.

Tigres have won three of their last five matches, with their most recent outing a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps in the Leagues Cup on August 12, which they won. They also beat Minnesota United on August 8 and Real Salt Lake on August 5 in the same competition, both finishing 0-0 and 1-1 respectively on the scoresheet. Their Liga MX form tells a different story, with a 3-2 defeat to Queretaro FC on August 1 sitting alongside a 2-2 draw with Atletico de San Luis. Tigres have shown resilience in the Leagues Cup but have yet to translate that into consistent domestic results.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in Liga MX on April 23, 2026, when the two clubs drew 0-0 at Estadio Jalisco. Before that, Tigres won 2-0 at home when the sides met in September 2025, and also won 2-1 at home in February 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Tigres have the stronger record, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat, while Atlas have yet to claim a victory in this recent run.

Standings

In the current Liga MX Apertura table, Atlas sit ninth while Tigres are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlas vs Tigres today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: