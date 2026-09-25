Liga MX - Game Week 10 25 Sept 2026 - 21:00 Estadio Quintana Roo

Today's game between Atlante and Monterrey will kick off at Sep 25, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Atlante vs Monterrey is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atlante host Monterrey at the Estadio Quintana Roo in Cancun in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that brings two clubs together at very different points in their seasons.

Atlante, back in the top flight after their return to Liga MX, are managed by Miguel Herrera and arrive into this match having failed to win any of their last five league games. Their recent run of three draws and two defeats tells the story of a side still finding its feet at this level.

Matias Almeyda's Monterrey come into this fixture off the back of a Liga MX win over Cruz Azul, which represents their most recent competitive result. The Rayados have shown they can compete, but their Apertura campaign has lacked the consistency needed to climb the table.

Monterrey sit in the upper half of the standings, while Atlante are deeper in the table, making this a fixture with clear implications for both clubs' ambitions in the second half of the Apertura.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atlante vs Monterrey live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atlante vs Monterrey with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Miguel Herrera has not confirmed a probable lineup for Atlante ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently on record for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Matias Almeyda has also not released a projected XI for Monterrey at this stage. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the away side. Updates will follow as they come in.

Form

Atlante head into this match without a win in their last five Liga MX fixtures, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Puebla, and a 0-3 home defeat to Pachuca earlier in the run stands as their heaviest loss of the sequence. Across those five matches, Atlante scored five goals and conceded eight.

Monterrey arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga MX win over Cruz Azul, which follows a run that also included a 0-0 draw with Tigres and a 2-0 defeat to Toluca in the Leagues Cup final. Almeyda's side scored five goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The last five meetings between these clubs date back to the 2012-14 period in Liga MX. The most recent fixture came on March 30, 2014, when Monterrey beat Atlante 3-2 at home. Across the five matches, Atlante hold the stronger overall record with three wins to Monterrey's two, though none of these sides have met in over a decade.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, Monterrey's tenth-place standing keeps them within reach of the liguilla places, while Atlante's fourteenth-place position means they are in a stretch of the table that requires points urgently to avoid falling further adrift.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atlante vs Monterrey today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: