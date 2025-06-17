+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cleveland Guardians v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Stream FanDuel SouthStream SNY
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets are set to hit the road Tuesday for a divisional clash against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, where young right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach will toe the rubber for the home side.

Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

The Mets arrive in Atlanta licking their wounds after suffering an unexpected sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite that setback, New York remains atop the National League East, but their lead has shrunk to just 2.5 games over the surging Philadelphia Phillies. With the season approaching its midpoint, the Mets will be eager to halt the slide and reaffirm their hold on the division.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself locked in a heated three-way battle with Washington and Miami in the lower half of the NL East standings. While the Mets and Phillies have created some separation, the Braves are still within striking distance and will be looking to capitalize on New York’s recent missteps.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the New York Mets MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV: MLB Network
  • Local TV Channel: FDSSO, and SNY
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch live games on FanDuel for $19.99 instead of $89.99
Start a free Fubo trial today

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsFanDuel Sports Network OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansCLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit TigersFanDuel Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsFanDuel Sports Network Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles AngelsFanDuel Sports Network WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami MarlinsFanDuel Sports Network FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Milwaukee BrewersFanDuel Sports Network WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream
Minnesota TwinsTwins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsFanDuel Sports Network MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysFanDuel Sports Network SunFubo, DirecTV Stream
Texas RangersVictory+, MLB.tv, SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

DateTuesday, June 17, 2025
First-Pitch Time7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT
VenueTruist Park
LocationAtlanta, Georgia

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

Atlanta Braves team news

New York Mets team news

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets head-to-head record

DateCompetitionHome TeamAway TeamScore
01.10.24MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets3 – 0
30.09.24MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets7 – 8
25.09.24MLBAtlanta BravesNew York Mets5 – 1
28.07.24MLBNew York MetsAtlanta Braves2 – 9
28.07.24MLBNew York MetsAtlanta Braves0 – 4
Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta