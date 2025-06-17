How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

Juan Soto and the New York Mets are set to hit the road Tuesday for a divisional clash against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, where young right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach will toe the rubber for the home side.
The Mets arrive in Atlanta licking their wounds after suffering an unexpected sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite that setback, New York remains atop the National League East, but their lead has shrunk to just 2.5 games over the surging Philadelphia Phillies. With the season approaching its midpoint, the Mets will be eager to halt the slide and reaffirm their hold on the division.
Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself locked in a heated three-way battle with Washington and Miami in the lower half of the NL East standings. While the Mets and Phillies have created some separation, the Braves are still within striking distance and will be looking to capitalize on New York’s recent missteps.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Atlanta Braves vs the New York Mets MLB game
How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV: MLB Network
- Local TV Channel: FDSSO, and SNY
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|FanDuel Sports Network Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|Detroit Tigers
|FanDuel Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Angels
|FanDuel Sports Network West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|Miami Marlins
|FanDuel Sports Network Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Milwaukee Brewers
|FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Minnesota Twins
|Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|FanDuel Sports Network Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Texas Rangers
|Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time
The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
|Date
|Tuesday, June 17, 2025
|First-Pitch Time
|7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT
|Venue
|Truist Park
|Location
|Atlanta, Georgia
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets head-to-head record
|Date
|Competition
|Home Team
|Away Team
|Score
|01.10.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|3 – 0
|30.09.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|7 – 8
|25.09.24
|MLB
|Atlanta Braves
|New York Mets
|5 – 1
|28.07.24
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Atlanta Braves
|2 – 9
|28.07.24
|MLB
|New York Mets
|Atlanta Braves
|0 – 4