How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves vs the New York Mets, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

Juan Soto and the New York Mets are set to hit the road Tuesday for a divisional clash against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, where young right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach will toe the rubber for the home side.

The Mets arrive in Atlanta licking their wounds after suffering an unexpected sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite that setback, New York remains atop the National League East, but their lead has shrunk to just 2.5 games over the surging Philadelphia Phillies. With the season approaching its midpoint, the Mets will be eager to halt the slide and reaffirm their hold on the division.

Atlanta, meanwhile, finds itself locked in a heated three-way battle with Washington and Miami in the lower half of the NL East standings. While the Mets and Phillies have created some separation, the Braves are still within striking distance and will be looking to capitalize on New York’s recent missteps.

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Local TV Channel: FDSSO, and SNY

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets: Date and First-Pitch time

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, June 17, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:15 pm ET/4:15 am PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets team news, injury reports & key players

